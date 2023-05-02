Travelers Canada Announces Results of Distracted Driving Risk Survey

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced the results of the 2023 Travelers Canada Distracted Driving Risk Survey. The data revealed that Canadians engage in risky behaviours behind the wheel despite recognizing the associated risks, with nearly one-quarter of respondents acknowledge that multitasking while driving was dangerous but did so anyway.

“The results of this year’s survey support what many of us see while we are on the road – more people are driving distracted,” said Paul Stone, Vice President of Personal Insurance, Sales, Distribution & Marketing, Travelers Canada. “This behaviour includes everything from texting to checking emails to driving while under emotional strain, all of which can lead to accidents. Safe roads are not just a matter of chance, but a collective responsibility, and acknowledging the prevalence of risky driving behaviours is the first step towards creating a safer driving culture.”

According to the survey, Canadians have seen an uptick in crashes due to distraction, with 30 per cent of drivers saying they have been involved in an accident due to their own distractions – a 50 per cent increase from 2022. In addition, 25 per cent of respondents reported a “near miss” because they were distracted, a 56 per cent jump from last year.

The following are additional highlights from the 2023 Travelers Canada Distracted Driving Risk Survey.

Common Driving Distractions

The use of electronic devices while driving continues to be a major distraction, with common activities including:

  • Talking on a phone (hands-free) or using hands-free technology (63 per cent).
  • Looking at a map or following directions on an electronic device (56 per cent).
  • Holding a phone to make or receive calls (48 per cent).
  • Reading text messages or emails (21 per cent).

Dangerous driving behaviours also extend beyond technology devices, with more than half (58%) of respondents reporting frequently or occasionally eating or drinking while driving.

Stress and Emotional Strain

While not often discussed in correlation with driving, stress and emotional strain can have a major impact on decision-making, reaction time and situational awareness. Some of the major stressors reported included:

  • Watching the behaviours of other drivers, including distracted driving (78 per cent).
  • Traffic (62 per cent).
  • Finding a parking location (49 per cent).
  • Looking for and/or following directions (43 per cent).
  • Behaviours of passengers in the vehicle (34 per cent).

About one-in-six (16%) Canadian drivers said that they often cry or experience intense emotions while driving. Younger drivers (18-34) are most likely to report this (21%, vs. just 8% of those 55-69).

Creating Safer Roadways

When asked what it would take for drivers to be less likely to use a device while driving, 90 per cent of respondents noted the top influence would be if a passenger asked them to stop.

Workplace policies could also help reduce risk. Only 17% of employed Canadians reported their workplace has an official policy against sending or receiving work-related phone calls, texts or emails while driving. But nearly all of those who do have a policy in place (93%) reported that they always or usually follow it.

For more information about the survey and ways to reduce distracted driving, please visit TravelersCanada.ca.

About the Travelers Canada Distracted Driving Risk Survey

This survey was conducted March 14-17, 2023, among a nationally representative sample of n=1,006 Canadians ages 18-69, balanced and weighted on age, gender and region. All respondents were members of the online Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence level. The survey was offered in French and English.

About Travelers Canada

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately US$37 billion in 2022. Travelers Insurance Company of Canada, The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company (Canada Branch) are the Canadian licensed insurers known as Travelers Canada. For more information, visit TravelersCanada.ca.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230421005440r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005440/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.