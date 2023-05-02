Insulet Announces FDA Clearance of Omnipod GO™, a First-of-its-Kind Basal-Only Insulin Pod, Further Simplifying Life for People with Type 2 Diabetes

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless+insulin+pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, today announced the FDA clearance of its latest innovation, Omnipod GO™, an insulin delivery device cleared for use for people with type 2 diabetes age 18 or older who would typically take daily injections of long-acting insulin.

“Omnipod GO was designed to serve the more than three million people using basal insulin or transitioning to insulin therapy to treat their type 2 diabetes,” said Jim Hollingshead, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal is to help people with type 2 diabetes successfully shift to insulin therapy with a product that fundamentally changes how they feel about diabetes management. We’re excited to bring this new solution to market and deliver on our mission to simplify life for people with diabetes.”

Omnipod GO is a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The newest addition to the Omnipod brand features a tubeless and waterproof* Pod which is offered in seven different pre-programmed daily rates, ranging from 10 to 40 units per day, and operates without the need for a handheld device to control the Pod. It has been cleared for use with the following U-100 insulins: NovoLog®, Fiasp®, Humalog®, Admelog®, and Lyumjev®.

The product was developed to serve people with type 2 diabetes earlier in their treatment journey by starting them on Pod therapy for their insulin delivery, rather than daily injections. If a patient becomes insulin-intensive, meaning they require both basal and bolus insulin, the transition to another Omnipod product would be seamless.

Insulet developed Omnipod GO with convenience in mind for both the primary care physician and the user, including prescribing, getting started, training and using the product. Customers may start Omnipod GO in their physician’s office and will be able to access ongoing supplies through their pharmacy benefit.

Insulet plans to commercialize Omnipod GO in the United States in 2024.

*The Pod has an IP28 rating for up to 25 feet for 60 minutes.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet’s flagship innovation, the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible smartphone or Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: insulet.com and omnipod.com.

©2023 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod, Omnipod 5 and Omnipod GO are trademarks or registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third-party trademarks does not constitute an endorsement or imply a relationship or other affiliation.

Source: Insulet Corporation

