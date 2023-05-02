Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Event: BofA Securities Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 9

Time: 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time

Event: RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Time: 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live webcast and replay of each presentation by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics

Axonics is a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Axonics recently ranked No. 2 on the 2023 Financial+Times ranking of the fastest growing companies in the Americas and No. 4 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Axonics® sacral neuromodulation systems provide adults with overactive bladder and/or fecal incontinence with long-lived, easy to use, safe, clinically effective therapy. In addition, the company’s best-in-class urethral bulking hydrogel, Bulkamid®, provides safe and durable symptom relief to women with stress urinary incontinence. In the U.S., moderate to severe urinary incontinence affects an estimated 28 million women and fecal incontinence affects an estimated 19 million adults. Axonics’ clinically proven products are offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and abroad. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

