CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it will showcase the latest developments across its AlloSeq®* portfolioduring the 36th European Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference taking place April 26-29 in Nantes, France.

“We look forward to participating in this meeting and presenting our latest innovations for the European transplant community with our AlloSeq* portfolio of lab products for research and clinical use pre- and post-transplantation,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We are committed to advancing the field of immunogenetics and histocompatibility and take great pride in supporting this important event as a platinum sponsor.”

CareDx will be on hand to display its leadership in serving European laboratories, researchers, and clinicians with its best-in-class product portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS) based AlloSeq* products, which enables best-in-class care both pre- and post-transplantation.

For pre-transplant, CareDx offers AlloSeq Tx* HLA typing solutions. For post-transplant, CareDx offers AlloSeq HCT* chimerism testingand AlloSeq cfDNA* for labs to assess transplanted stem cells and organ health, respectively. CareDx also provides pre-transplant HLA typing and post-transplant surveillance testing for customers through its service lab in Stockholm, Sweden, for clinical research.

CareDx will sponsor a symposium “Breaking New Ground: Innovative Pre- and Post-Transplant Solutions to Improve Allograft Outcomes” on Thursday, April 27. The event will be moderated by Curtis Lind, CareDx Vice President and Head of R&D products. Panelists and topics include:

  • Monica Irina Dutescu M,D., Ph.D.,National HLA Laboratory, National Institute of Blood Transfusion Prof. Dr. C.T. NICOLAU Bucharest, Romania: High Resolution HLA Typing with AlloSeq Tx – the Experience of National HLA Laboratory, Bucharest.
  • Miguel Alcoceba Ph.D., Department of Haematology, University Hospital of Salamanca (HUS-IBSAL) Salamanca, Spain: Comparison of Next-Generation Sequencing and Short-Tandem Repeats to Monitor Chimerism Analysis.
  • Olivier Aubert M.D., Ph.D., Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital - Paris Transplant Group, Paris, France: dd-cfDNA in Allograft Rejection and Risk Assessment.

“I look forward to participating in the CareDx sponsored symposium and showing how its innovative HLA typing solutions represent a strong, efficient, and user-friendly technique for pre-transplant testing, that provides reliable, accurate results. I will also demonstrate how the use of its hybrid capture method can also provide the best coverage, high level of transplant matching and low rates of ambiguity in one product,” said Monica Irina Dutescu, M.D., Ph.D., National Institute of Blood Transfusion, Bucharest.

The following nine AlloSeq* oral presentations and posters will be presented at the meeting.

Title

First Author

Poster

Featuring AlloSeq Tx17 and Hybrid Capture

The expanded role of microRNAs in controlling the HLA class I phenotype: Relationship between the 3’ UTR and post-transcriptional Gene Regulation

Panagiotis Mallis

Oral

Detection of HLA-A and HLA-J haplotype diversity from next-generation sequencing data in commercially available samples.

Jessica Edwards

P100

Identification of the novel HLA-DPB1*02:01:68 allele in a Greek individual

Diamanto Kouniaki

P127

Identification of the novel HLA-A*01:426 allele in a Greek individual

Diamanto Kouniaki

P129

Identification of the novel HLA-A*02:09:01:04 allele in a Greek individual

Diamanto Kouniaki

P130

Featuring AlloSeq HCT

Evaluation of the Magelia for automated purification of CareDx AlloSeq HCT kit libraries in the context of post-hematopoietic stem cells transplantation chimerism assessment

Coralie Frassati

P124

Featuring AlloSeq cfDNA Assay and Software

Clinical relevance of cell-free DNA quantification and qualification during the first month after lung transplantation

Pascal Pedini

Oral

Donor specific HLA-DPw antibodies in a highly sensitized kidney transplant recipient – a case report

Dolores Hrusovar

P74

Results of the 6 Months Post-Transplant Surveillance in patients transplanted with preformed donor-specific anti-HLA antibodies (DSA) by Adding Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Testing

María Lasa-Lázaro

P121

*AlloSeq Tx, AlloSeq HCT and AlloSeq cfDNAare available as CE/IVD in the EU and in the U.K., and Research Use Only for the rest of the world. AlloSeq Service is available as Research Use Only. Research Use Only products are not to be used for diagnostic procedures. AlloSeq cfDNA is only available outside of the United States. For local regulatory status, please contact CareDx.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with CareDx’s AlloSeq* portfolio of lab products,as well as CareDx’s leading participation at the 36th European Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference (the “Participation”). These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of its AlloSeq* portfolio or Participation; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023 and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005495/en/

