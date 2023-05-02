ANDOVER, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. ( MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, on Friday hosted U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and a group of manufacturing business leaders for an event at its Phoenix facility.

The event, organized by the Arizona Manufacturers Council and the National Association of Manufacturers, focused on U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and workforce. Sen. Sinema led a roundtable discussion around policies needed to ensure workforce availability for critical domestic aerospace and defense manufacturers. She also toured the Mercury production facility, which is one of the few domestic sources of secure, advanced packaging for semiconductors that are used in a wide range of military platforms. Representatives from Intel, ASM, EMD Electronics, Dexcom, and Arizona State University also participated in the event.

“Mercury was delighted to host Senator Sinema and global technology manufacturing leaders for this important conversation,” said Tom Smelker, Mercury’s Vice President and General Manager of Microsystems. “The vast majority of advanced semiconductor packaging is done in southeast Asia today, and the United States recognizes the need for more secure domestic capacity. But our skilled labor workforce is constrained, and we need a faster path to bring in more talent.”

“As I travel across Arizona, I hear from employers of all sizes about the challenges they face filling jobs–this is especially true in the manufacturing sector,” said Sen. Sinema. “That is why I’ve been hard at work identifying realistic solutions.”

Mercury Systems – Innovation that Matters® by and for People Who Matter

Mercury Systems is a technology company that pushes processing power to the tactical edge, making the latest commercial technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. From silicon to system scale, Mercury enables customers to accelerate innovation and turn data into decision superiority. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. ( MRCY)

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein and to business performance in fiscal 2023 and beyond, including our projections for revenue, organic growth, bookings growth, and adjusted EBITDA, our expectations regarding the size of our addressable market, and our plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, inflation, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components such as semiconductors, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to performance quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, the impact of the COVID pandemic and supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, such as the deductibility of internal research and development, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, which difficulties may be enhanced by the Company’s announced strategic review initiative, including a potential sale of the Company, unanticipated challenges with the transition of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer role, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 1, 2022. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

MEDIA CONTACT

Turner Brinton

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03b7814b-0e2f-47e9-8ec7-4ccc80c5750b