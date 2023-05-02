Parkersburg, WV, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkersburg, WV, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -KronosMD, INC., a subsidiary of Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" “$KNOS” or the "Company"), a technology company developing a suite of advanced, patented medical ultrasound imaging and manufacturing technologies for growing ultrasound imaging markets, today announced that veteran inventor and CEO, Dr. Rubin filed an additional provisional patent application in the United States Patent Office (USPTO) for a new technology and assigned the rights of his invention to the Company.

The patent application is directed to an advanced method, smartphone app, and an ultrasound powered device for the revolutionary remote digital teeth whitening technology. This groundbreaking technology promises to revolutionize the way people whiten their teeth by providing a more effective, safe, and convenient solution.

The patent-pending technology utilizes ultrasound waves to safely and effectively penetrate the enamel and dentin layers of teeth, removing deep stains and discoloration without damaging the teeth or gums. Unlike traditional teeth whitening methods that use harsh chemicals or laser treatments, the ultrasound-based technology is non-invasive and painless.

KronosMD Inc., CEO, Dr. Greg Rubin, said, "We are thrilled to announce the filing of this patent application for our innovative teeth whitening technology. We believe that this technology has the potential to disrupt the teeth whitening market by offering a safer and more effective alternative to traditional methods. We are excited to bring this product to market and provide a more convenient and affordable at-home solution for people who want a brighter, healthier smile."

The market potential for this revolutionary technology is enormous. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global teeth whitening market was valued at $6.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. With the increasing demand for safe, effective, and convenient teeth whitening solutions, KronosMD’s S-WAVE™ ultrasound-based technology is poised to capture a significant market share.

The filing of this provisional patent application directly relates to KronosMD's intellectual property development goals to manufacture and market an advanced and innovative dental ultrasound imaging product line. If approved, KronosMD believes this patent could significantly enhance manufacturing processes and workflows for the multi-billion teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry market.

KronosMD seeks to obtain patent protection for its disruptive technologies, as well as register other intellectual property rights for its business and technology assets in the United States and internationally. KronosMD plans to protect the IP and the technology, inventions, and improvements that are commercially viable to the development of its business and manufacturing of its products using the most advanced intellectual property protection, including patents, trademarks, and trade secrets.

To date, KronosMD has acquired a portfolio of granted patents and over 20 provisional patent applications ready to be filed with the USPTO and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The issued patents and the provisional patents are in two main fields, remote at-home digital virtual imaging devices, and office-based dental ultrasound imaging platforms and sensors, covering KronosMD disruptive 3D medical ultrasound products and software.

The recent scientific teeth whitening recommendations were published by an American Dental Association that stated that there has been consistent consumer demand for whiter, brighter teeth and an attractive smile and that the American Dental Association supports educating the public on the need to consult with a licensed dentist to determine if whitening/bleaching is an appropriate course of treatment. For future reference please visit the following link: https://www.ada.org/resources/research/science-and-research-institute/oral-health-topics/whitening

About KronosMD Inc.

As a transformative digital health company, KronosMD is revolutionizing the dental care industry by introducing SWAVE ™ ultrasound imaging technology in all dental care specialties, for any patient situation. The company’s innovations include the world's first point-of-care dental ultrasound system using an advanced, KronosMD-acquired technology that is disrupting the dental imaging methodology by introducing ultrasound as an advanced clinical diagnostic and assessment tool, by making it portable, and economically appealing to the dental industry.

SWAVE™ sensor is the only 3D ultrasound transducer that can perform both extraoral and intraoral imaging in a single handheld probe using SWAVE™ technology. Our advanced technology will reduce the manufacturing cost, and our software platform will make the sensors easy for everyday use and will be fully integrated with the leading dental management and clinical workflow software and accessible on smartphones, or tablets.

Utilizing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and our proprietary and patented solutions, protected by an IP portfolio we will enable dentists to obtain more informed treatment decisions in real-time without the need to take multiple X-Rays. In addition, SWAVE® provides an advanced ultrasound platform with S-WAVE SCAN™ software which will be integrated into most dental practice management systems on the market.

We will manufacture and market the SWAVE™ system, which will include 3D Ultrasound sensors and accessories and software subscriptions (SaaS), to dental healthcare providers utilizing direct sales, and national distributors, via strategic partnerships and online sales.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos is a technology company that specializes in air purification and sterilization. Founded in 2002 with funding from the U.S. military, the company began as a product development company that invented a new way to move, filter, and sterilize air using electrostatic air movers. Today, Kronos operates an 85,000 sq ft electronics manufacturing facility in West Virginia where it sells FDA-cleared air purification units that it originally developed and patented.

Kronos uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes in its technology, which eliminates the need for traditional porous HEPA filters. This results in air purification devices that move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while consuming less energy than a 60-watt light bulb. The company's devices can be scaled to various shapes and sizes, making them ideal for use in businesses, homes, and vehicles. They are capable of removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, making them superior to expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration systems.

Kronos has conducted extensive research on the effectiveness of its patented technology on air disinfection, including the destruction of various types of microorganisms, such as Corona Viruses, in different environmental settings. The company's air purifiers have been shown to have high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, making them ideal for use in hospitals, schools, universities, healthcare facilities, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos has also made headlines for being the first publicly traded company to accept DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies. The company has filed for a provisional patent for an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features and plans to file additional patents to improve its existing technology and enter new market segments.

Kronos markets its products under the Airdog® and KRONOS® brands and promises customer satisfaction with its Kronos Promise ™. The company's offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

