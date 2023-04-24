25 April 2023, 12:30 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) today announces the publication of its first quarter 2023 sell-side analysts’ consensus figures.

The consensus figures are based on analysts’ estimates recorded on an external web-based tool provided and managed by an independent company, Visible Alpha.

To arrive at the consensus figures below, Visible Alpha has aggregated the expectations of sell-side analysts who, to the best of our knowledge, cover ArcelorMittal on a continuous basis. This is currently a group of approximately 15 brokers.

The listed analysts follow ArcelorMittal on their own initiative and ArcelorMittal is not responsible for their views. ArcelorMittal is neither involved in the collection of the information nor in the compilation of the estimates.

1Q’23 consensus estimates

EBITDA ($m) $1,638

Net income ($m) $694

Earnings per share ($) $0.82





Number of sell-side analyst participation: 11 brokers

The sell-side analysts who cover ArcelorMittal and whose estimates are included in the 1Q’23 group consensus outlined above are the following:

Bank of America – Patrick Mann, Jason Fairclough CITI – Ephrem Ravi, Krishan Agarwal Deutsche Bank – Bastian Synagowitz Exane – Tristan Gresser Groupo Santander – Robert Jackson ING – Stijn Demeester Kepler – Rochus Brauneiser Keybanc – Phil Gibbs Morgan Stanley – Alain Gabriel Oddo – Maxime Kogge UBS – Myles Allsop, Andrew Jones





Disclaimer

Estimates based on Visible Alpha consensus dated 24.04.23. The disclaimer is:

Additional share buyback disclosure

The Company has also provided additional share buyback information on the Company’s website summarizing the latest share buyback transactions and provides a model for the latest weighted average per share data. This information is updated each quarter shortly after quarter close.

Link as follows: ArcelorMittal share status as of 31 March, 2023

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York ( MT, Financial), Amsterdam ( MT, Financial), Paris ( MT, Financial), Luxembourg ( MT, Financial) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/