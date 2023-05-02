CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a national cannabis company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , today announced the upcoming official Dead & Company after-party in Chicago, featuring rising artist LP Giobbi. Presented by RYTHM , the nation’s leading premium cannabis brand, the after-party will take place on Friday, June 9th at the Metro on Clark Street, which is close to Wrigley Field in Chicago. Tickets can be purchased at lpgiobbi.com .



The after-party will follow Dead & Company’s Friday night performance at Wrigley Field, with a portion of proceeds from the event supporting Femme House . Femme House was co-founded by Giobbi to help foster more equitable opportunities in the music industry for women and gender-expansive individuals.

“LP Giobbi is an acclaimed producer and DJ whose music has brought together Grateful Dead and House fans,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “Cannabis and music are the basis of the RYTHM brand, and we are proud to bring Dead House to Chicago while supporting an important organization like Femme House.”

"One of Femme House’s core missions is to provide visual representation wherever we can, and we’re so glad to work with partners like RYTHM, who believe in a more equitable music industry, and whose support ensures we can continue to educate, provide opportunity, and positively impact the most marginalized among us,” added Lauren Spalding, Executive Director at Femme House.

A Deadhead since her youth, LP Giobbi attended hundreds of shows with her parents and became ingrained with the Grateful Dead’s music. LP Giobbi has gained rave reviews from fans for her electronic remixes of the band’s catalog, including “Deal” and “Sugaree,” and has performed at Dead & Company’s “Playing in the Sand” event in Mexico.

RYTHM is a premium cannabis brand that lives at the intersection of music and weed. The brand’s collection of premium flower, vape and concentrates delivers strain-specific effects designed to help you Find Your RYTHM.

For more information about RYTHM, please visit RYTHM.com .

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 18 manufacturing facilities, 79 open retail locations and operations across 15 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,000 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 list in 2021 and 2022 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com .

