Realtor.com® March Rental Report: California Markets See First Rent Decline in 2 Years

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2023

While expensive markets in the West saw declines, prices in the more affordable Midwest continued to rise even faster

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Realtor.com® March Rental Report found a split in rental price trends, with some of the country's most expensive markets seeing year-over-year price declines, while more affordable markets continued to grow at an even faster pace, as consumers sought affordability after the past several years of quick growth and high rental prices.

"Mirroring trends that we've seen in the for-sale market, affordability is shaping housing demand, with lower-cost areas continuing to see stronger rent growth, home price increases, and competitive real estate markets. Markets in the Midwest and Northeast are benefiting from this trend while cities in the West are adjusting in the opposite direction," said Realtor.com® Chief Economist Danielle Hale. "The good news for renters is that overall rent prices and price growth have both cooled from their highs in early 2022, offering some relief for cost-burdened consumers who are facing higher prices across the board."

California rent prices on the decline; Midwest picking up speed

In March, 14 markets saw year-over-year price declines, including San Francisco (-0.8%) and Los Angeles (-0.8%), which saw their first year-over-year declines in 2 years. Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. (-5.3%) and Sacramento, Calif. (-2.1%) also saw declines in March. These declines could be connected by tech layoffs and a weakening job market in the state.

On the flip side, Midwestern markets including Indianapolis, Ind. (10.3%), Cincinnati, Ohio (9.6%), and Milwaukee, Wisc. (7.8%) continued to rise quickly year-over-year. Rent growth rates in Sun Belt markets, which grew very quickly during the pandemic, continued to slow (0.2%), but the median asking rent was still $408 (27.2%) higher than four years ago (pre-pandemic).

Rents up significantly since the pandemic began

Nationally, the U.S. rental market experienced single-digit growth for the eighth month in a row after 14 months of slowing from its high of 16.4% growth in January 2022. The median rent in the 50 largest metros increased to $1,732, up by $15 from last month and down $32 from last year's peak. However, this is still $354 (25.7%) higher than the same time in 2019 before the pandemic.

Rental Data – 50 Largest Metropolitan Areas – March 2023

Metro

0-2 Bedrooms
Median Rent

0-2 Bedrooms Rent
YOY

Unemployment Rate
YOY (Feb. 23)

0-2 Bedrooms Median
Listing Price YOY

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.

$1,658

-0.7 %

0.1 ppt

8.0 %

Austin-Round Rock, Texas

$1,675

-2.5 %

0.5 ppt

-0.1 %

Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.

$1,932

2.1 %

-0.5 ppt

-2.8 %

Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.

$1,253

5.9 %

0 ppt

7.3 %

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

$2,819

5.7 %

-0.5 ppt

3.5 %

Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.

NA

NA

-0.1 ppt

9.5 %

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.

$1,557

-0.5 %

-0.7 ppt

7.0 %

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wisc.

$1,842

6.8 %

-0.2 ppt

4.0 %

Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.

$1,196

9.6 %

-1.1 ppt

5.1 %

Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

$1,201

1.2 %

-0.6 ppt

4.8 %

Columbus, Ohio

$1,218

4.9 %

-0.3 ppt

9.9 %

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas

$1,502

-1.0 %

0.2 ppt

-0.3 %

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.

$2,058

-0.1 %

-0.7 ppt

-7.1 %

Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich.

$1,324

6.6 %

-1 ppt

1.6 %

Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.

NA

NA

-0.5 ppt

NA

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas

$1,523

3.7 %

0.1 ppt

6.4 %

Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.

$1,277

10.3 %

0 ppt

1.3 %

Jacksonville, Fla.

$1,569

1.6 %

-0.6 ppt

12.2 %

Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.

$1,223

5.7 %

-0.4 ppt

3.4 %

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.

$1,560

-4.3 %

-0.2 ppt

-3.0 %

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.

$2,815

-0.8 %

-0.5 ppt

-1.4 %

Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.

$1,235

7.4 %

0.1 ppt

NA

Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.

$1,390

2.1 %

-0.3 ppt

14.6 %

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.

$2,391

2.4 %

-0.9 ppt

7.2 %

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wisc.

$1,578

7.8 %

-0.7 ppt

NA

Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wisc.

$1,514

2.4 %

0.3 ppt

5.4 %

Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, Tenn.

$1,580

-0.8 %

0 ppt

4.1 %

New Orleans-Metairie, La.

NA

NA

-0.4 ppt

NA

New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Penn.

$2,994

10.2 %

-1.2 ppt

10.3 %

Oklahoma City, Okla.

$993

9.2 %

0 ppt

6.5 %

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.

$1,701

1.1 %

-0.8 ppt

13.0 %

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Penn.-N.J.-Del.-Md.

$1,756

1.7 %

-0.4 ppt

5.3 %

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.

$1,560

-4.7 %

-0.4 ppt

1.2 %

Pittsburgh, Penn.

$1,461

8.3 %

0 ppt

-6.9 %

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.

$1,695

2.8 %

0.7 ppt

-1.9 %

Providence-Warwick, R.I.-.Mass.

NA

NA

-0.2 ppt

7.6 %

Raleigh, N.C.

$1,516

-0.9 %

0 ppt

8.0 %

Richmond, Va.

$1,453

4.7 %

0.2 ppt

NA

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.

$2,097

-5.3 %

-0.2 ppt

3.0 %

Rochester, N.Y.

NA

NA

-0.4 ppt

NA

Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, Calif.

$1,907

-2.1 %

-0.2 ppt

6.0 %

St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.

$1,267

7.4 %

-0.4 ppt

3.9 %

San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas

$1,326

4.0 %

0.3 ppt

7.6 %

San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.

$2,839

2.0 %

-0.4 ppt

6.2 %

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.

$2,818

-0.8 %

-0.2 ppt

-4.7 %

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

$3,304

4.5 %

-0.1 ppt

0.7 %

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

$2,119

0.8 %

0 ppt

12.4 %

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.

$1,765

-2.7 %

-0.7 ppt

14.2 %

Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.

$1,445

5.2 %

0.2 ppt

13.1 %

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.V.

$2,111

4.4 %

-0.3 ppt

6.6 %

Methodology

Rental data as of March for studio, 1-bedroom, or 2-bedroom units advertised as for-rent on Realtor.com®. Rental units include apartments as well as private rentals (condos, townhomes, single-family homes). We use rental sources that reliably report data each month within the top 50 largest metropolitan areas. Realtor.com® began publishing regular monthly rental trends reports in October 2020 with data history stretching back to March 2019.

With the release of its March rent report, Realtor.com® incorporated a new and improved methodology for capturing and reporting more comprehensive rental listing trends and metrics. The new methodology is expected to yield a cleaner, more representative and more consistent measurement of rental listings and trends at both the national and local level. The methodology has been adjusted to better represent the true cost of primary housing for renters. Most areas across the country will see minor changes with a smaller handful of areas seeing larger updates. As a result of these changes, the rental data released since March 2023 will not be directly comparable with previous releases and Realtor.com® economics blog posts. However, future data releases, including historical data, will consistently apply the new methodology.

About Realtor.com®

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®.

Media contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA79957&sd=2023-04-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realtorcom-march-rental-report-california-markets-see-first-rent-decline-in-2-years-301806404.html

SOURCE Realtor.com

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA79957&Transmission_Id=202304250600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA79957&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.