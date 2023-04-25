2023 KIA RIO AND RIO 5-DOOR RECEIVE VINCENTRIC 2023 BEST FLEET VALUE IN AMERICA AWARDS

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023

  • 2023 Kia Rio LX wins the subcompact segment; Rio 5-Door S wins subcompact hatchback segment for the second consecutive year
  • The Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America awards recognize the specific vehicle and trim with the lowest total cost of ownership in the greatest number of 28 different lifecycle cost scenarios

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has been awarded two Vincentric 2023 Best Fleet Value in America™ awards. The 2023 Kia Rio LX topped the subcompact segment, while the Rio 5-Door S was recognized as the leader in the subcompact hatchback segment for the second consecutive year.

"We are honored to have received two Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America awards" said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "These awards demonstrate the depth of our product lineup and the business value we provide to all of our customers, no matter their needs."

To determine the 2023 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America™ awards, Vincentric performed a cost of ownership analysis measuring over 2,000 vehicle configurations based on typical fleet use. Using eight different cost factors – depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs – each vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states using 28 different lifecycle scenarios. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios within its segment.

"Both the Rio LX and the Rio S had the lowest depreciation and repair costs in their class, which were key factors that helped both models win the 2023 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in America Award for their segment," said David Wurster, Vincentric President. "The Rio LX had a particularly strong showing by winning all 28 measured lifecycle cost scenarios."

The 2023 Rio and Rio 5-Door are an attractive option for customers looking for day-to-day efficiency, with an EPA-estimated rating of 41 MPG highway1. Largely a carryover for the 2023 model year, the sporty subcompact and hatchback are both loaded with useful technology and wrapped in a stylish, space-efficient package.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with trim, options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. EPA-estimated 41 MPG highway based on Rio 5-Door S, Rio S, and Rio LX. See fueleconomy.gov for more details.

