SULZBACH, Germany, April 25, 2023

SULZBACH, Germany, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) and Fraport AG, which operates Frankfurt Airport, Germany's largest aviation hub, are partnering to accelerate the airport's digitization under a five-year framework agreement. Fraport AG, one of the world's largest airport operators with business activities at 29 airports on four continents, selected CGI as its digital partner with the aim of further enhancing Frankfurt Airport's customer experience and increasing its overall competitiveness through new digital business models and technologies.

"We are realigning Frankfurt Airport technologically—a major task and, with CGI, we have found a flexible and competent partner," said Dr. Wolfgang Standhaft, CIO of Fraport AG. "We are excited about working with CGI on new ideas and solutions that we can implement together quickly and securely."

Through a balanced cloud-first approach, a key goal of the framework agreement is to move more of the airport's applications to the cloud as part of a strategic IT realignment. Further, Fraport and CGI will work together to lay a foundation for the integration of other advanced technologies such as intelligent automation and artificial intelligence within the airport's operations. Fraport's aim is to harness these technologies to support airport staff in their daily work, particularly for ground handling services.

As part of this cloud transformation, CGI will provide consulting, cloud solutions, and managed IT services as well as change management to help Fraport AG integrate new processes and introduce new ways of working. CGI's services will help to ensure an optimal and timely cloud migration and provide ongoing application support. Fraport AG chose CGI based on its local proximity, in-depth aviation experience and expertise, and extensive capabilities in the areas of digitization, process optimization, and automation. CGI has more than 1,000 professionals focused on aviation in proximity to Fraport AG's headquarters in Frankfurt.

"Our collaboration with Fraport AG has been a success story since we first began working together on joint projects in 2021," notes Ralf Bauer, Senior Vice-President, Germany Central and South at CGI. "This new partnership is the next step in our ongoing and active support of Fraport's major digitization projects. It gives us additional opportunities to deliver significant value to Fraport though our comprehensive IT expertise and onsite/nearshore/offshore resources."

With 30+ years of experience in the aviation industry, CGI delivers end-to-end aviation services and solutions to improve the management of operations on the ground and in the air, maximize asset investments, and increase passenger satisfaction. To learn more, visit cgi.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

