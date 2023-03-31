HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DATES OF ITS 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

2 hours ago
GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 25, 2023

GLEN ALLEN, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that it will release its 2023 first quarter financial results and file its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the close of the market on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023, to discuss its results.

Conference Call:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Telephone:

888-350-3452 (toll free) International 647-362-9199


Conference ID: 1809480


(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, and Hamilton Beach Health®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. Hamilton Beach Brands licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, CloroxTM True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita HubTM countertop electric water filtration appliances. Hamilton Beach Brands has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market and distribute Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery machines, the Smart Sharps BinTM from Hamilton Beach Health® powered by HealthBeacon®, and specialty appliances to create Numilk® non-dairy fresh milk on demand. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

