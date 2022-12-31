DouYu International Holdings Limited Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WUHAN, China, April 25, 2023

WUHAN, China, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it has filed its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 on Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 25, 2023 Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on DouYu's investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hard copies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to [email protected].

About DouYu International Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps to bring users access to immersive and interactive games and entertainment livestreaming, a wide array of video and graphic contents, as well as opportunities to participate in community events and discussions. By nurturing a sustainable technology-based talent development system and relentlessly producing high-quality content, DouYu consistently delivers premium content through integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities with a primary focus on games, especially on eSports. This enables DouYu to continuously expand its user base and enhance its user experience. For more information, please see http://ir.douyu.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:





Lingling Kong

DouYu International Holdings Limited

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677




Andrea Guo

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

In the United States:


Brandi Piacente
 The Piacente Group, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1-212-481-2050


Media Relations Contact

Lingling Kong

DouYu International Holdings Limited

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677


favicon.png?sn=CN80364&sd=2023-04-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/douyu-international-holdings-limited-filed-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301806667.html

SOURCE DouYu International Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN80364&Transmission_Id=202304250650PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN80364&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.