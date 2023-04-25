Altair Releases Altair SimSolid Cloud

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., April 25, 2023

Cloud-native software offers rapid structural simulation at the speed of thought

TROY, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the release of Altair SimSolid Cloud, an innovative, cloud-native structural simulation software, allowing users to access next-generation simulation technology from any web browser anywhere, anytime. SimSolid Cloud eliminates geometry simplification and meshing, the two most time-consuming and expertise-intensive tasks done in traditional finite element analysis; as a result, it delivers results in seconds to minutes, and effortlessly handles complex assemblies.

SimSolid_Cloud_Body_Geometry_Simplification.jpg

"We believe SimSolid Cloud has the potential to dramatically accelerate and simplify the daily work of finite element structural analysis users in all markets," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Anyone using conventional finite element tools will be left behind if they do not embrace this technology soon."

With SimSolid Cloud, there is no need for software installation or extensive computing resources; users get fast, accurate results for seamless collaboration. In addition to eliminating the most time-consuming tasks of geometry preparation and meshing, SimSolid Cloud also offers structural linear and nonlinear static, modal vibration, and thermal stress analyses that users can perform within their preferred web browser. Some of SimSolid Cloud's key features include:

  • Mesh-free technology and full-fidelity CAD simulation
  • Comprehensive physics support
  • Adaptive solver technology
  • Automated model connections
  • Results in seconds
  • Intuitive, user-friendly interface
  • Extensive material library

SimSolid Cloud is also beneficial for design engineers working on complex projects across various industries, engineering analysts and consultants who want to handle complex geometries and conditions, and more. It is great for users in all industries, especially those in industrial machinery, tooling and equipment manufacturing, heavy equipment, consumer products, and architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC).

SimSolid Cloud is available via Altair One, Altair's cloud innovation gateway that offers collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology alongside scalable high-performance computing and cloud resources – all in one place. SimSolid Cloud includes a flexible subscription option, making advanced engineering capabilities available to all, and is particularly ideal for independent professionals and small- and medium-sized businesses looking to optimize their design and engineering processes without needing to make significant investments in hardware or software maintenance.

To learn more about Altair SimSolid, visit https://altair.com/simsolid or click here to register for a free trial.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]

[email protected]



Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa


Charlotte Hartmann


+49 7031 6208 0


[email protected]


SimSolid_Cloud_Body_Assemblies.jpg

SimSolid_Cloud_Body_Cloud.jpg

Altair_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DC79201&sd=2023-04-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altair-releases-altair-simsolid-cloud-301805701.html

SOURCE Altair

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC79201&Transmission_Id=202304250700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC79201&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.