DALLAS, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after the market closes on Monday, May 8, 2023 via an earnings press release.



DZS will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the investors section of the DZS website at http://investor.dzsi.com.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time)

Dial-In: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 8318114

Please join the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

A live broadcast and replay of the audio webcast will be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/

About DZS

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions.

