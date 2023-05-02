Healthcare Leaders Cite Patient Safety and Quality of Care on Par with Employee Retention Needs

36 minutes ago
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, today announced the results of a nationwide survey of human resource (HR) leaders and chief nursing officers (CNOs) examining the dynamics and trends impacting talent at healthcare institutions. The study revealed that 84 percent of HR leaders and CNOs rate quality of care and patient safety as the most critical issue to address in their organization, followed by strengthening employee engagement and retention (77 percent) and improving the caregiver experience (73 percent). However, only one in two leaders believed their organization has effectively improved employee recruitment (53 percent) or strengthened employee engagement and retention (51 percent).

“Healthcare institutions are facing monumental challenges due to talent shortages and stressful working conditions that were enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John A. Martins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “Although many leaders are actively investing in solutions to enhance employee recruitment, heighten the caregiver experience, and optimize and manage the workforce, fundamental changes are needed. There are sustainable and proven solutions that can help institutions invest in their employees from the ground up, curating a positive and safe experience for patients—the number one goal and priority.”

According to the survey, healthcare institutions are moving in the right direction to address the staffing crisis, with leaders reporting that their top priorities include improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the hiring process, strengthening employee engagement and retention, and improving employee attraction and recruitment.

When asked about healthcare organizations’ barriers to implementing workforce strategies, one HR leader responded, “It is keeping staff. A lot of people don't want to work nowadays, and it's hard to keep people interested, especially in healthcare.” A CNO reported another challenge: “having enough RN staff available to hire. We are doing great with hiring to some extent but at the same time still have the younger workforce choosing to leave for ‘better hours,’ or a ‘better life balance blend.’”

“Between mass talent shortages, burnout and resignations, health leaders are aware that they must adapt to a changing workforce landscape,” said Hank Drummond, Chief Nursing Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “Prioritizing work-life balance, mental health and appropriate staffing is critical to ensuring that healthcare workers have the support they need to provide care to their patients. Staff wellness trickles down into the quality of patient care.”

Among other key findings:

  • HR leaders are investing most in improving the caregiver experience. CNOs prioritize their investments in employee recruitment.
  • HR leaders (64 percent) feel they are most effective at maintaining staffing levels and employee development. CNOs (54 percent) are most effective at employee engagement and retention.
  • Less than half of respondents reported that they effectively leverage technology, reduce costs (48 percent), and continuously innovate (42 percent).
  • Healthcare leaders have made good progress toward completing workforce plans, with 48 percent reporting that they have implemented a comprehensive plan. Workforce plans were completed for 56% of HR leaders and 43% of CNOs.
  • Healthcare leaders were very confident that they have the skills needed to be successful now, and in the future (83 percent), have a culture that breeds trust and transparency (80 percent) and that employees regard their healthcare organization as a great place to work (80 percent).
  • Hiring efficiency and employee engagement are the top areas for strategizing, while recruiting is getting the most investment to develop innovative solutions.
  • When looking at which technologies the leaders want to adopt in the year ahead, onboarding, training and development, and workforce management topped the list.
  • Health leaders in the study shared that experience and clinical excellence are essential when looking for a company to help create and evaluate a workforce strategy, along with best-in-class client service and a creative and innovative approach to solving issues.

“Health leaders must reimagine their approach to their workforce. They must be nimble and innovative and explore new models to help maximize their most valuable asset, their people,” said Daniel J. White, Chief Commercial Officer of Cross Country Healthcare. “They need a trusted and proven partner that can offer a combination of workforce, technology and talent solutions that are customizable in meeting their most urgent and complex people challenges.”

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients, our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For three consecutive years, Cross Country has received the Top Workplaces USA award from Energage and has also been recognized with the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices and the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership. Cross Country has recently been awarded the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award, recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

