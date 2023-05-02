BOSTON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. ( CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today the appointment of seasoned pharmaceutical executive Pamela D. Garzone, Ph.D., to its board of directors. Dr. Garzone brings to Cue Biopharma more than 25 years of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry experience in drug development, including strategic, scientific, clinical and regulatory leadership expertise.



“We are pleased to have Dr. Garzone join our board of directors,” said Daniel Passeri, chief executive officer of Cue Biopharma. “Dr. Garzone’s extensive background and expertise in clinical development and regulatory strategies across several therapeutic areas, including immuno-oncology, will provide a valuable perspective to our strategic planning and evaluation process as we continue to progress with our clinical and preclinical pipeline.”

Dr. Garzone, added, “It is my pleasure to join Cue Biopharma’s experienced board of directors to support and advise the company as they advance their innovative biologics platform to treat cancer as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, through the clinic. The clinical data generated to date appears to support the promise of Cue Biopharma’s approach and I look forward to contributing to the board’s oversight and guidance as the company continues progressing forward with their promising therapeutic approach to treating patients in need.”

Dr. Garzone is a respected pharmaceutical executive with over 25 years of diverse experience in the industry and a significant record of achievement in drug development and leadership. During her career, she has successfully overseen the clinical development of dozens of assets driving their advancement through the clinic. She is currently the chief development officer of Anixa Biosciences, where she oversees a portfolio in oncology. Prior to joining Anixa, Dr. Garzone held executive roles in clinical development with several companies, including Calibr, a division of the Scripps Research Institute, and Pfizer. She previously held positions of increasing responsibility at companies such as Elan Pharmaceuticals and Genetics Institute, starting her industry career at Genentech. Prior to her industry experience, she was an Assistant Professor, Pharmacy and Therapeutics at the University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy. Dr. Garzone earned a B.S. degree in Pharmacy from Purdue University and an M.S. in Pharmacy Practice from the University of Pittsburgh. She received her Ph.D. in Clinical Science from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system as T cell engagers without the need for ex vivo manipulation or broad systemic modulation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections.

