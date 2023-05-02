CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Avila Energy Corporation (CSE:VIK) ("Avila" or the "Company") Avila Energy Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Avila") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Valentine as director of the Corporation.

The Corporation was able to do so pursuant to the resignation of Michel Jr. Lebeuf which thereby provided the availability of the director seat. We thank Michel Jr. Lebeuf for doing so and thereby contributing to the success of Avila.

Mr. Valentine is a Senior Managing Partner at Celeres Capital. He is responsible for leading the firm's investment activities across asset-backed lending, structured finance, and whole loan principal finance. Mr. Valentine co-founded Celeres Capital, based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2019 and has been in the industry for more than two decades. He has held a variety of roles across investment banking, private equity, and principal investing.

Prior to co-founding Celeres Capital, Mr. Valentine was a co-founder in two boutique financial advisory firms headquartered in New York City, offering strategic and advisory services for institutional clients with a focus on structured finance, financial services, real estate, and energy.

Prior to founding these firms, he accumulated a decade of experience in structured finance, private equity, and M&A, including experience in emerging markets via founding a Dubai based consulting firm, as well as being a Director - Private Equity & Real Estate - at lstithmar World (a Dubai Sovereign Wealth Fund}.

In his role at Istithmar World, he obtained significant investment experience as a result of co-managing a S3.8 billion portfolio of real estate/lodging investments in global financial services and a portfolio of $1.8 billion portfolio of real estate/lodging investments in Africa. Prior to Istithmar World, Chris spent several years as a private equity investor at New York City-based Equifin Capital Partners.

Mr. Valentine began his career in the Global M&A at JPMorgan before joining Goldman Sachs. where he split his time between the Principal Finance Group in Structured Products and the Financial institutions Group in Investment Banking.

Chris has accumulated extensive experience in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, private equity investment and direct portfolio management globally; as well as previously being a member of several boards of directors for companies internationally.

Chris has a B.B.A. Finance (with an independent study in Actuarial Science) from Howard University in 2001. The Corporation is very pleased to have Chris join our board and our mission to become a unique company focused on making the world better.

Avila is currently a Canadian-based energy company with a diversified and growing portfolio of 99.2%-per-cent-owned and operated wells, in addition to four oil and natural gas processing facilities, and over three hundred (300) kilometers of gathering and sales pipelines that provides the company the ability to economically increase production within its land base totaling 60,875 acres (gross) or 53,467 acres (net) in Alberta; containing a diverse conventional suite of oil, natural gas, and liquids production. The company's development plans are projected to continue to materially increase revenues year-over-year that will result in additional sustainable free cash flow.

The location of the company's wells and facilities, in central Alberta, ensures upstream operations can continue to grow with year-round access to its (other than seasonal road restrictions during the second quarter). Avila's team of professionals and seasoned field staff collectively represent over two hundred (200) years of combined experience in the industry and have a proven record of developing and maintaining profitable and sustainable operations. Avila Energy is well positioned to capitalize on a growth opportunity given the recent launch of the company's vertically integrated energy business.

About, Avila Energy Corporation (CSE:VIK) ("Avila" or the "Company")

The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol (‘VIK'), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of energy in Canada. The Company, through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration anticipated to be approved for construction in 2024 and an established path underway towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 emissions, continues to work towards becoming a Vertically Integrated low-cost Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company continues to grow and achieve its results by focusing on the application of a combination of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques.

For further information, please contact:

Ronnie Shporer, Investor Relations, North America or

Peter Nesveda, Investor Relations, International or

Leonard B. Van Betuw, President & CEO of Avila Energy Corporation.

Emails:

Ronnie Shporer: [email protected]

Peter Nesveda: [email protected]

Leonard B. Van Betuw: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Leonard B. Van Betuw

President & CEO

Contact phone number: (403) 451-2786

