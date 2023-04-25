Moody's Corporation Reports Results for First Quarter 2023

Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced results for the first quarter 2023, as well as updated its outlook for select metrics for full year 2023.

“Today, risk no longer escalates sequentially; it multiplies exponentially, forcing leaders to confront risk in new ways,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s. “Moody’s vast datasets combined with our analytical insights and workflow tools are critical in helping customers identify, measure, and manage risk. Despite near-term headwinds, we are energized about our long-term opportunities, underpinned by our unique capabilities that enable organizations to enhance their risk management and achieve operational resiliency.”

CONFERENCE CALL

Date and Time

April 25, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Webcast

The webcast and its replay can be accessed through Moody’s Investor Relations website, ir.moodys.com, within “Events & Presentations”.

Dial in

U.S. and Canada

+1-888-330-2508

Other callers

+1-240-789-2735

Passcode

9302427

Dial In Replay

A replay will be available immediately after the call on April 25, 2023 and until May 25, 2023.

U.S. and Canada

+1-800-770-2030

Other callers

+1-647-362-9199

Passcode

9302427

ABOUT MOODY'S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com%2Fabout.

