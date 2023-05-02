CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company ( CENX) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Noble Group Holdings Limited (“Noble”) to acquire Noble’s 55% ownership interest in Jamalco, a bauxite mining and alumina production joint venture in Jamaica. Jamalco has annual alumina production capacity of approximately 1.4 million tonnes and employs over 900 people. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Century will acquire General Alumina Holdings Limited, a Noble subsidiary and owner of Noble’s 55% interest in Jamalco, for $1. The transaction is expected to close by the end of April 2023.



“This acquisition is highly strategic for Century as it secures a predictable, long-term supply of alumina, our most critical raw material and achieves increased transparency and control of our supply chain,” said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century. “Acquiring this interest in Jamalco allows us to integrate our aluminum smelting operations with this critical upstream supply of bauxite and alumina to create a more balanced and robust operational footprint, resulting in an organization that is better positioned to deliver strong performance through industry cycles.

“Jamalco is a well-known and well-regarded organization with a world class operational team. It has historically proven its competitive advantages through its consistent production of high-quality alumina, strategic geographic footprint in the Atlantic alumina market, and strong corporate culture focused on safety, integrity and employee well-being,” continued Mr. Gary. “We believe this acquisition will ultimately provide Century and our stockholders with a meaningful opportunity for long-term value creation. We are very excited to add this high-potential asset to our portfolio and we look forward to working with our new joint-venture partners, Clarendon Alumina Production Limited.”

About Century Aluminum Company

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements about future events and are based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "hope," "target," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "potential," "project," "scheduled," "forecast" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," or "may.".

Where we express an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, our forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by those forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we have attempted to identify those material factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those described in such forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Given these uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

