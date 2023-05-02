Bausch + Lomb Announces 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb” or the “Company”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on April 24, 2023. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name

For

Against

Broker Non-Votes

Nathalie Bernier

344,100,848

124,733

2,315,925

Richard U. De Schutter

344,094,979

130,602

2,315,925

Gary Hu

344,016,782

208,799

2,315,925

Brett Icahn

344,072,707

152,874

2,315,925

Sarah B. Kavanagh

343,989,666

235,915

2,315,925

John A. Paulson

344,095,439

130,142

2,315,925

Russel C. Robertson

344,098,056

127,525

2,315,925

Thomas W. Ross, Sr.

340,211,351

4,014,230

2,315,925

Brenton L. Saunders

342,408,245

1,817,336

2,315,925

Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D.

343,985,915

239,666

2,315,925

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and the frequency of future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation being one year, approved an amendment and restatement of the Company’s 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company’s website at www.bausch.com.

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005469/en/

