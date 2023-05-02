Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) (“Bausch + Lomb” or the “Company”), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced the election of the 10 directors nominated at its 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held on April 24, 2023. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name For Against Broker Non-Votes Nathalie Bernier 344,100,848 124,733 2,315,925 Richard U. De Schutter 344,094,979 130,602 2,315,925 Gary Hu 344,016,782 208,799 2,315,925 Brett Icahn 344,072,707 152,874 2,315,925 Sarah B. Kavanagh 343,989,666 235,915 2,315,925 John A. Paulson 344,095,439 130,142 2,315,925 Russel C. Robertson 344,098,056 127,525 2,315,925 Thomas W. Ross, Sr. 340,211,351 4,014,230 2,315,925 Brenton L. Saunders 342,408,245 1,817,336 2,315,925 Andrew C. von Eschenbach, M.D. 343,985,915 239,666 2,315,925

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders also approved, in a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers and the frequency of future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation being one year, approved an amendment and restatement of the Company’s 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to increase the number of common shares authorized for issuance thereunder, and appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm until the close of the Company's 2024 annual meeting of shareholders.

For the purposes of Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) approval with respect to the Plan, the Company relied on the exemption set forth in Section 602.1 of the TSX Company Manual, which provides that the TSX will not apply its standards to certain transactions involving eligible inter-listed issuers on a recognized exchange, such as the NYSE.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR profile and on the Company’s website at www.bausch.com.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with approximately 13,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2023 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005469/en/