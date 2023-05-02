JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced plans to continue expanding in Europe with nonstop service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS) available for sale starting today. Service from New York will begin August 29 and from Boston on September 20. This marks JetBlue’s third transatlantic market debut, following the airline’s successful launch of London service in August 2021 and its highly anticipated service to Paris coming this June.

“Entrenched legacy carriers have dominated this route for decades. Our transatlantic service demonstrates how JetBlue’s entrance into a new market lowers fares and benefits customers,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We look forward to continue expanding JetBlue’s transatlantic footprint and introduce customers traveling to and from Amsterdam to our award-winning service and to our highly-acclaimed Mint and core products at affordable fares.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Amsterdam (AMS)

Daily service starting August 29 (Eastbound) & August 30 (Westbound) *all times local JFK - AMS Flight #2288 AMS - JFK Flight #2289 10:00 p.m. – 11:35 a.m. (+1) 1:35 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Amsterdam (AMS)

Daily service starting September 20 (Eastbound) & September 21 (Westbound) *all times local BOS- AMS Flight #31 AMS – BOS Flight #32 8:00 p.m. – 9:35 a.m. (+1) 11:35 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Flights will operate daily on JetBlue’s Airbus A321 Long Range (LR) aircraft with 24 redesigned Mint Suite® seats, 114 core seats and the sleek and spacious Airspace cabin interior. The A321 platform – offering the range of a wide-body but with the economics of a single-aisle aircraft — will allow JetBlue to effectively disrupt the market with the airline’s award-winning service and low fares on flights between the U.S. and Amsterdam.

Boeken bij JetBlue | Book Better with JetBlue

Seats on the new Amsterdam route are on sale starting today with low fares for U.S.-originating travelers starting at $479 roundtrip for the airline’s award-winning core experience and starting at $1,899 for JetBlue’s premium Mint experience. Netherlands-originating travelers can enjoy special introductory roundtrip fares starting at €399 ($445) for core and €1,299 ($1,429) for Mint available on jetblue.com (a).

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

Welkom Schiphol | Welcome Schiphol

Schiphol Airport is the largest and most important airport in the Netherlands. Located only 10 miles from Amsterdam, it's a significant air traffic hub and one of the largest airports in Europe. It is one of the busiest airports in the world with over 71 million passengers a year. JetBlue’s presence at Schiphol Airport gives the U.S.-based travel provider visibility at an iconic global hub to build a new base of travelers in the Netherlands and beyond.

JetBlue’s Service en Duurzaamheid | JetBlue’s Service and Sustainability

JetBlue’s entrance into Amsterdam will introduce a new era of customer-focused, low-fare travel for leisure and business travelers. The airline is currently the sixth largest airline in the U.S. and is known for having the most legroom in coach (b), live television and on-demand entertainment on every seatback, free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (c), complimentary snacks and soft drinks and great customer service.

JetBlue’s dedication to the communities it serves is exemplified by its industry leading climate commitments, including a goal to reach net zero by 2040, ten years ahead of broader industry goals, as well as adoption of a recently-approved science-based target to effectively cut aircraft emissions in half by 2035 from 2019 levels. With six sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) agreements in the U.S., the airline continues to work toward a more sustainable future of flight and explore additional SAF opportunities in its European destinations.

De JetBlue Ervaring | The JetBlue Experience

The airline’s Mint+premium+experience – which first raised the bar on transcontinental travel in the U.S. and was reimagined+for+transatlantic+flying – offers customers a fresh choice when flying between the U.S. and Europe. JetBlue Mint features 24 fully lie-flat private suites with a sliding door – including two Mint Studio® seats – and a custom-designed seat cushion developed by innovative mattress company Tuft+%26amp%3B+Needle. Its proprietary T&N Adaptive® foam with a breathable cover creates a cool and comfortable sleep experience unlike anything in the sky. Mint also boasts countless intuitive design touches that help every customer feel at home in the air. JetBlue has also introduced its latest innovation – the stunning Mint Studio® – offering even more space in a premium experience. .

JetBlue’s industry-leading core experience was+also+reinvented for transatlantic flying and offers a new level of service to customers who generally fly “coach” but still want a great experience at an attractive fare. With just 114 core seats – including 24 Even More Space Seats – customers enjoy a boutique-style experience no matter where they sit. All of the comforts JetBlue customers have come to expect are enhanced by the airline’s partnership with New York-based restaurant group Dig%2C+to bring its signature build-your-own dining concept to tray tables at 35,000 feet – JetBlue’s complimentary meal in core. Core customers also enjoy a free selection of soft drinks, coffee, tea, beer, wine and liquor. The A321LR features new extra-large overhead bins, and all customers, regardless of fare type, may bring one carry-on, space permitting, and one personal item.

Customers in both core and Mint stay connected throughout the flight with unlimited, free high-speed wi-fi on every plane. Additionally, customers have access to a curated selection of live TV channels – focused on news and sports – and an extensive library of seatback entertainment, allowing customers to have a multiple screen experience onboard – just like they do at home.

For more details on JetBlue’s plans for service to and from Europe, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us%2Fuk-and-europe.

Over JetBlue | About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada and United Kingdom. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

(a) New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) to Amsterdam (AMS) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 4/26. Travel 9/21-12/15/2023 (depart) and 9/24-12/19/2023 (return). 21 day advanced purchase required. Amsterdam (AMS) to New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) requires roundtrip purchase & Sat. night stay. Book by 4/26. Travel 9/21-12/16/23 (depart) and 9/24- 12/19/23 (return). 21 day advanced purchase required. Terms apply. Price is based on a dollar-to-euro conversion as of 4/20/23. (b) Based on baseline seat pitch of transatlantic aircraft (c) Fly-Fi® and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. Coverage area may vary by aircraft. Details on inflight wi-fi and entertainment: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jetblue.com%2Fflying-with-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005320/en/