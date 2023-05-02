Northern Trust Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Northern Trust Corporation has released its first quarter 2023 financial results. Results can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fabout-us%2Finvestor-relations as well as on the corporation's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 25, 2023, which is available on the SEC's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

Webcast of First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Northern Trust’s first quarter earnings conference call will be webcast on April 25, 2023. The live call will be conducted at 8:00 a.m. CT and is accessible on Northern Trust’s website at the address noted above.

A recording of the live call will be available on Northern Trust’s website following the live event, for approximately four weeks. Participants will need Windows Media or Adobe Flash software.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2023, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.2 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.3 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust or Northern Trust Corporation on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntrust.com%2Fterms-and-conditions.

