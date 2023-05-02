DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services (Nasdaq: DCGO), today announced that the company will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the markets close on Monday, May 8th. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00pm ET on that day.

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, May 8th, 5:00pm EDT

1-877-407-0784 (U.S.)

1-201-689-8560 (international)

Conference ID: 13737381

To access the Call me™ feature, which avoids the need to wait for an operator, click here.

The webcast can be accessed under Events on the Investors section of the company’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.docgo.com%2F.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

