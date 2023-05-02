EDISON, N.J., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 22-year-old cybersecurity company focused on Secure Video Conferencing & Endpoint Security announced today that Desktop Services Group, a leading provider of IT services, expanded their partnership with Zerify by adding two new products to their offerings: Zerify Defender Endpoint Security & Zerify Meet Secure Video Conferencing. These products will provide Desktop Services Group’s customers with enhanced security and privacy features for their businesses.



“We are excited to expand our partnership with Zerify by adding these two new products to our cyber offerings,” says Robert Newman, CEO of Desktop Services Group. “In today’s digital landscape, cybersecurity and privacy are more important than ever, and we believe that Zerify Defender and Zerify Meet will provide our customers with the peace of mind to conduct their business operations securely and confidently.”

“Zerify Defender is an Endpoint Security Agent which proactively locks down three devices (camera, microphone & audio-out speakers) and three processes (keyboard stack, clipboard and screen sharing) from attacks that most anti-virus and endpoint security solutions do not address. Traditional anti-virus and endpoint solutions were designed to block known and documented threats, but they leave the door open to new and emerging ones,” says Mark L Kay CEO of Zerify. “Defender compliments your existing solutions by sealing this gap, and protecting your business from known and unknown threats.”

“Zerify Meet is now considered the gold standard for Video Conferencing Security,” says Kay, “it’s the only Video Conferencing Platform on the market that authenticates every participant with two-factor authentication prior to joining a meeting. The platform encrypts all video and audio calls, ensuring that all conversations and data are secure and protected from potential cyber threats. The platform also includes features such as multi-screen sharing, virtual backgrounds, and chat capabilities to enhance the user experience.”

“Zerify’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology solutions aligns with Desktop Services Group’s mission of providing its customers with the best technology solutions available. By adding Zerify Defender & Meet to their offering’s, Desktop Services Group is demonstrating their commitment to providing their customers with innovative, reliable, and secure solutions,” says Kay.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Desktop Services Group by providing them with our advanced endpoint security and video conferencing solutions,” says Kay. “Our products are designed to make businesses more efficient and secure and we are confident that our partnership with Desktop Services Group will help us achieve that goal.”

About Desktop Services Group:

Desktop Services Group's IT Solutions team helps clients succeed in today's changing digital environment. Our technology experts are experienced in all facets of Workstation, Server and Infrastructure support, and have the experience and know-how to get any job done right the first time.

24/7 Remote monitoring of equipment Update and Patch Management Managed Antivirus and EDR Cloud Backup and Business Continuity Network upgrades and installation IP Telephone systems Vulnerability scanning and analysis Dark Web monitoring DNS Filtering Security Awareness Training Password Management Services. We are proud of our reputation for Fast Service, Honesty & Integrity.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. (OTC PINK: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure.

The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

