RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. ( SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™, announced today Erica Prowisor as SVP of Patient and Provider Networks to accelerate patient recruitment, ensure participant diversity and gain operational efficiencies.



Erica has been forging new ground as a leader in patient recruitment for nearly 20 years, most notably with IQVIA where she was Global Head of Recruitment and Retention for more than three years and led the company’s direct-to-patient recruitment and retention efforts. Prior to IQVIA, Erica spent 11 years with Acurian through the acquisition by PPD where she was Head of Enrollment Operations, and in charge of global operations for the company’s Accelerated Enrollment Solutions business.

“As a Metasite, we access patients that can’t be accessed by traditional brick and mortar sites, and we have proven to enroll patients significantly faster on almost every single trial,” said Darcy Forman, Chief Delivery Officer at Science 37. “With Erica’s prolific experience in patient recruitment, we are excited to further accelerate our recruitment velocity and extend our leadership position, while also gaining efficiencies that can lower our cost per acquisition.”

"The Science 37 Metasite™ offers a unique opportunity to transform clinical trials by providing expansive access,” said Erica Prowisor. “I look forward to being able to help drive better patient outcomes by finding the most representative patient populations, regardless of location."

Science 37 boasts myriad channels for recruiting patients including its own network of more than 600 thousand patients, approximately 35 thousand community providers that reach approximately 35 million patient lives, in addition to partnerships with third-party patient communities, pharmacies, labs, associations, and digital media outlets. The company uses an omnichannel approach to find patients, and a high-efficiency enrollment process that includes an online screening process, a technology-enabled contact center, and eConsent to ensure that no patient is left behind.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s ( SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email [email protected] .

