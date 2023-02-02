Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report January 1 - March 31, 2023

48 minutes ago
LUND, Sweden, April 25, 2023

LUND, Sweden, April 25, 2023

Highlights

• Order intake of SEK 18.4 billion, corresponding to 25 percent organic growth.
High demand in Energy and Marine.
• Net sales of SEK 14.1 billion, corresponding to 15 percent organic growth. Sales growth continued as supply chain disruptions ease.
• Adjusted EBITA of SEK 2,387 million, corresponding to 31 percent growth and a margin of 16.9 percent.

Summary

First quarter
Order intake increased by 32 percent* to SEK 18,385 (13,255) million.
Net sales increased by 25 percent* to SEK 14,111 (10,615) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 2,387 (1,816) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 16.9 (17.1) percent.
Result after financial items: SEK 2,048 (1,260) million.
Net income: SEK 1,515 (932) million.
Earnings per share: SEK 3.64 (2.22).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,004 (767) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK 145 (40) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK - (-327) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.5 (18.8).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.32 (0.79).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures.

Outlook for the second quarter

"Market conditions are expected to remain positive, although demand is expected to be sequentially lower in the next quarter."

Earlier published outlook (February 2, 2023): "We expect demand in the first quarter to be about the same as in the fourth quarter."

Dividend

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of SEK 6.00 (6.00) per share to the Annual General Meeting.

The Q1 2023 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 13.00 on April 25, 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: : [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com

