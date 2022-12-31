PR Newswire

WAUKESHA, Wis., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced the issuance of the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report for the year ending December 31, 2022.

The 2022 report outlines how Generac is executing its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions. The report is aimed at serving as a helpful resource for reviewing Generac's ESG achievements and ongoing efforts in key areas deemed important to stakeholders. Since its inaugural report, issued in 2021, Generac has highlighted its efforts in product and operational sustainability, social responsibility to its employees and communities, and the Company's transparency and commitment to corporate governance and its ethical values.

"In this latest ESG report, we are excited to share the work that we've accomplished and the milestones we've reached," said Aaron Jagdfeld, president and chief executive officer at Generac. "From our culture of continuous improvement to our ongoing support of our local communities to our efforts around product sustainability, this report shows our steadfast commitment to the principles of ESG and our persistent drive to make the world a better place through our products, our people, and the communities we serve."

The 2022 report also describes the initial buildout of the infrastructure for incorporating climate change risks and opportunities into the Company's business planning processes which considers the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") reporting framework. In addition, there are expanded disclosures in the report in alignment with recognized frameworks and standards, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs"), and with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI").

To read Generac's complete 2022 ESG report visit www.generac.com/esg.

About Generac

Generac is a leading energy technology company that provides backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, smart home energy management devices and energy services, advanced power grid software platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

