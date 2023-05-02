Voxtur Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announced today the resignation of Joseph Murin as director of the Company, effective April 15, 2023.

The Company will not fill the vacancy resulting from Mr. Murin’s departure, as the Board believes the remaining directorship strikes an appropriate balance between promoting thoughtful dialogue and accountability while ensuring relevant and diverse experience.

“Joe Murin has faithfully served the Company through a critical period of transition and has made valuable contributions to the Board’s deliberations,” said Nick Smith, Chairman of the Board. “The Board and management are grateful for his service.”

The Board has appointed Ray Williams as Chair of the combined Governance and Nomination/Compensation Committee. Mr. Williams has served as a director of the Company since 2021.

The composition of the slate of proposed directors for election at the 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting will continue to reflect the Board’s commitment to diversity, as the group of proposed directors will consist of a broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and talents. As a multinational business, the Company benefits from the perspectives of directors who bring crucial insights and deep understanding of the activities of the business in different jurisdictions.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects, and opportunities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to: the composition of the Company's board of directors, the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; success of software activities; the competition for skilled personnel; expectations for other economic, business, environmental, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company, or the real estate industry generally; anticipated future production costs; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: suitable director candidates, additional costs related to acquisitions; integration of acquired businesses; implementation of new products; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure, failure to implement technological upgrades, or failure to implement new technological products in accordance with expected timelines; changing market conditions; failure of governing agencies and regulatory bodies to approve the use of products and services developed by the Company; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property and protecting newly developed intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
Tel: (416) 708-9764
[email protected]

