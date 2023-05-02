Sasol Chemicals partners with Mission Possible Partnership to develop the company's Lake Charles sustainability hub

Sasol Chemicals, a business unit of Sasol Ltd. (JSE: SOL; NYSE: SSL), and Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) announced a collaboration to evaluate potential projects for Sasol’s sustainability hub at its Lake Charles, La. location.

MPP will advise Sasol on potential projects related to the use of hydrogen as an energy source; carbon capture, use and storage; and sustainable aviation fuel production, with the goal of advancing one or more projects to final investment decision. Sasol will provide subject matter experts to collaborate with MPP to determine the best paths forward.

“We look forward to drawing on the experience and expertise of MPP’s work with public, private and governmental organizations to advance decarbonisation projects,” said Tim Rogers, Sustainability Hub Program Director for Sasol Chemicals. “Positioning our Lake Charles site as a sustainability hub is a key transformation imperative to advance our Future Sasol ambitions. With development-ready land, advantaged feedstock access, prime transport infrastructure and our reputation as a reliable partner, the site is uniquely positioned to lead the way to a more sustainable chemicals industry.”

“Decarbonising the chemicals sector is crucial to reaching U.S. climate targets,” said Bryan Fisher, Director of Hubs at the Mission Possible Partnership. “We look forward to helping Sasol realise its decarbonisation ambitions at its Lake Charles facility and the community benefits offered by clean energy development, such as job creation and cleaner production processes.”

MPP has secured funding from the Bezos Earth Fund to support up to 10 industrial decarbonization projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast region and identified Sasol’s Lake Charles facility as a location. Sasol’s team will benefit from MPP’s decades of experience helping organizations navigate operations optimization, robust decision analysis and supporting of technoeconomic analysis for sustainable energy investments.

MPP was co-founded by and comprises four core partners: RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute), the Energy Transition Commission, We Mean Business Coalition and the World Economic Forum. The ambitious mission of MPP is to trigger a net-zero transformation of seven key industrial sectors, leveraging the convening power, talent, and expertise of world-leading organizations on climate action. More than 400 of the leading global industry companies are involved in MPP’s coalition.

About Sasol Chemicals

Sasol Chemicals partners with our customers, suppliers, employees and communities to create innovative solutions for a better world. Our unique chemistry provides the building blocks for a sustainable future and is used by more than 6,500 customers in 118 countries in countless products that improve the quality of life for people around the world.

Sasol Chemicals is a business of Sasol Limited. For more information, visit the Sasol+Chemicals+website.

About Mission Possible Partnership

The Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) is an alliance of leading companies and climate action organisations working to decarbonise seven hard-to-abate industrial and mobility sectors: aluminum, aviation, cement and concrete, chemicals, shipping, steel and trucking. MPP’s 2030 Milestones are real-economy targets for action in this decade to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, developed from sector transition strategies endorsed by more than 200 companies. MPP was founded to foster radical collaboration between stakeholders in industry, finance, policy and markets by four partners: Energy Transitions Commission, RMI, We Mean Business Coalition and the World Economic Forum.

