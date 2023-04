OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) today announced that management will be participating in five upcoming investor conferences in May.

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ, May 2, 2023 at Nasdaq World Headquarters, New York City. Management will be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, May 2nd at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Inaugural E.F. Hutton Global Conference, May 10-11, 2023 at The Plaza Hotel, New York City. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on May 11.

Benchmark 3rd Annual Virtual Healthcare House Call 1x1 Investor Conference, May 23, 2023. Management will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors.

B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 24-25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors on May 24.

Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, May 31, 2023 at The Depot Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, Minneapolis. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

About OmniAbĀ®

OmniAbā€™s discovery platform provides pharmaceutical industry partners access to diverse antibody repertoires and high-throughput screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. At the heart of the OmniAb platform is the Biological Intelligenceā„¢ (BI) of our proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRatĀ®, OmniChickenĀ® and OmniMouseĀ® that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. OmniFlicĀ® (transgenic rat) and OmniClicĀ® (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaurā„¢ features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. We believe the OmniAb animals comprise the most diverse host systems available in the industry and they are optimally leveraged through computational antigen design and immunization methods, paired with high-throughput single B cell phenotypic screening and mining of next-generation sequencing datasets with custom algorithms to identify fully human antibodies with superior performance and developability characteristics. An established core competency focused on ion channels and transporters further differentiates our technology and creates opportunities in emerging target classes. OmniAb antibodies have been leveraged across modalities, including bispecific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates and others. The OmniAb suite of technologies span from BI-powered repertoire generation to cutting edge antibody discovery and optimization offering a highly efficient and customizable end-to-end solution for the growing discovery needs of the global pharmaceutical industry.

For more information, please visit www.omniab.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005012/en/