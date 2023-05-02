Hillman+Solutions+Corp. (Nasdaq%3A+HLMN), a leading provider of hardware products and merchandising solutions, has opened its brand-new distribution hub in Belton, Missouri, a southern suburb of Kansas City. Relocating from Rialto, California, Hillman’s new facility is approximately 305,000 square feet and fulfilled its first shipment on Monday, April 3, 2023.

“As 85 percent of the U.S. population can be reached in one to two business days, the central location of the new distribution hub will allow us to better serve our customers,” said Doug Cahill, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hillman.

According to Cahill, the Kansas City facility will be optimal for logistics, allowing the facility to get products on the shelves of the more than 40,000 retail locations Hillman ships to faster than ever. “Taking care of the customer is in our DNA and this move will help us do just that.”

“We’re proud that a leading company like Hillman has recognized Missouri as an ideal location for business,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our state’s advantages, including its strategic location, strong infrastructure, and low business costs, continue to attract investments from innovative companies. We look forward to the Hillman’s success as it grows and creates jobs in the Kansas City area.”

“Hillman’s decision to open a new distribution hub here in Missouri strategically positions them within 600 miles of 135+ million potential customers, helping them reach even more customers quickly and efficiently. We are excited to welcome Hillman to Missouri, and we are looking forward to watching them grow in our state,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership.

“The City of Belton is proud to be chosen as the newest location for Hillman. The leading North American hardware company plans to bring 120 new jobs to Belton’s Southview Commerce Center,” said Mayor of Belton, Norman K. Larkey Sr.

The Kansas City region offers abundant access to rail, air, water and road transportation, with 30% more interstate miles per capita than any other U.S. city. This contributes to the region as an ideal location for industrial growth, with 11.4 million sq. ft. of industrial space delivered in 2022, totaling an industrial market footprint of nearly 321 million sq. ft.

“Hillman’s selection of Belton, Missouri, for its new facility reinforces our region as a hub for distribution,” said Chris Gutierrez, president of KC SmartPort. “The Kansas City region’s central location, multi-modal transportation, skilled workforce and vertical readiness help position leading companies like Hillman for continued growth.”

For those interested in becoming a part of the Hillman team in Belton, please visit hillmangroup.com%2Fcareers.

