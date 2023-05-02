MORROW, Ga., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, today announced the opening of its newest location in the Atlanta Metro area at 6705 Jonesboro Road, Morrow, GA 30260. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-unit deal with franchisee veteran Mac Kamara of MK Energy, LLC, and will serve as the 21st Del Taco location in the Georgia market.



The new Morrow restaurant is a “Fresh Flex” location which represents a bold, visual expression of the brand’s “fresh” values and features a refreshed aesthetic and color palette. The new design includes large open windows that allow guests to view the working kitchens. Additionally, the Morrow restaurant has a dual drive-thru to provide a convenient, streamlined experience for guests as well as on-site lockers to enable third-party delivery partners to securely pick up their orders.

“It’s a great source of pride to unveil one of Del Taco’s first Fresh Flex restaurants here in Morrow. The residents of the greater Atlanta area know Del Taco well and we know they will appreciate the new design that enhances the guest experience by doubling down on efficiency and promoting ease of to-go meals,” said Mac Kamara. Kamara is a seasoned Del Taco franchisee partner with nearly 20 years of experience in the food industry and has served as owner and operator of BP and Subway locations.

The Morrow location will uphold Del Taco’s Better Mex promise of serving guests fresh, signature Mexican favorites at a great value. Diners can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. In an effort to beat rising inflation costs, the company also delivers the largest value menu in the QSR industry with the “20 Under $2” Menu featuring a wide variety of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and beverages.

For those interested in joining the Morrow Del Taco team, positions are listed at https://deltaco.com/careers.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com.