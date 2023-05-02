Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced the firm was selected for a multi-year assignment to provide design engineering services for the Peoples Gas, Light and Coke Company (PGL) Safety Modernization Program (SMP) in Chicago. Bowman will provide a variety of engineering services for gas main design and installation, 3rd party utility plotting, field verification, line of lay walks, structural analysis, bridge support, survey, permitting and construction. The three neighborhood projects awarded to Bowman under the SMP include more than 100 miles of new mainline installation and nearly 70 miles of existing pipeline retirement. Prior to this award, Bowman has worked with PGL on more than 100 miles of new gas line installations.

“Bowman is well-established in the public utilities sector, and we are committed to increasing the contribution of this market to our overall revenue,” said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. “During the course of our long-standing relationship with Peoples Gas we have consistently delivered high-quality, cost-effective, and on-time solutions which is a primary reason they continue to engage us as new challenges emerge. This new multi-year, multi-million-dollar assignment evidences their trust in our ability to help them deliver on their commitment to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable access to natural gas in more communities across Chicago. We appreciate our relationship with Peoples Gas and look forward to it continuing well into the future.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 1,650 employees and 70 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

