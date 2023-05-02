Bowman Awarded Multi-Year Design Engineering Service Assignment with Peoples Gas

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced the firm was selected for a multi-year assignment to provide design engineering services for the Peoples Gas, Light and Coke Company (PGL) Safety Modernization Program (SMP) in Chicago. Bowman will provide a variety of engineering services for gas main design and installation, 3rd party utility plotting, field verification, line of lay walks, structural analysis, bridge support, survey, permitting and construction. The three neighborhood projects awarded to Bowman under the SMP include more than 100 miles of new mainline installation and nearly 70 miles of existing pipeline retirement. Prior to this award, Bowman has worked with PGL on more than 100 miles of new gas line installations.

“Bowman is well-established in the public utilities sector, and we are committed to increasing the contribution of this market to our overall revenue,” said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. “During the course of our long-standing relationship with Peoples Gas we have consistently delivered high-quality, cost-effective, and on-time solutions which is a primary reason they continue to engage us as new challenges emerge. This new multi-year, multi-million-dollar assignment evidences their trust in our ability to help them deliver on their commitment to provide safe, reliable, and environmentally sustainable access to natural gas in more communities across Chicago. We appreciate our relationship with Peoples Gas and look forward to it continuing well into the future.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 1,650 employees and 70 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230425005350r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005350/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.