Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Announces Low-Pressure Nano Reactor System Purchase Order for Biodiesel Production

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

CHATSWORTH, CA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. ("CTi" or the "Company") ( CVAT), a leading ESG company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow- through nano-technology systems for fluid processing applications worldwide, is pleased to announce that we received two purchase orders for its low-pressure Nano Reactor® System (LPN) from a biodiesel production facility in Colombia, South America for biodiesel production with an expected capacity for 400 metric tons per day (mtpd).

Biodiesel production is important for its potential to provide a more sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional diesel fuel, while also offering economic and energy security benefits.

Neil Voloshin, CEO of Cavitation Technologies, Inc., commented: “The quality of the biodiesel produced from low-grade feedstock utilizing Biodiesel Nano Reactor® was found to be superior to the quality of biodiesel being produced utilizing conventional methods and technologies. This is going to be our third installation in Colombia."

The growth of the biodiesel industry in Colombia has been mainly driven by palm oil, which is the country's primary feedstock for biodiesel production. Colombia is one of the world's top producers of palm oil, and the oil is readily available, making it a cost-effective feedstock for biodiesel production.

According to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), biodiesel production in Colombia has seen significant growth over the last decade, increasing from 13.5 million gallons in 2009 to 297.3 million gallons in 2020. In 2020, biodiesel represented about 8% of total diesel consumption in the country.

Technology Overview

As an add-on to existing neutralization and pretreatment where our Company's patented technology is able to reduce oil losses, the amount of caustic and acid required for neutralization. CVAT's LPN multistage Nano Reactor® is designed to achieve an improved performance over conventional technologies and covers a wide range of applications in processing large volumes of fluids. In vegetable oil refining, the LPN technology offers an enhanced performance, lowered operating expenses, reduced environmental impact, exceptional oil quality, improved shelf life, and reduction of up to 90% of the harsh chemicals used in conventional edible vegetable oil refining processes.

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The Company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com.

Follow us on Twitter for real time updates: https://twitter.com/CavitationTech

Like us on Facebook to receive live feed updates: https://www.facebook.com/ctinanotech

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cavitation Technologies, Inc.
8187180905
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODgyNDYzNSM1NTU0ODA4IzUwMDAzMjA0Mw==
Cavitation-Technologies-Inc.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.