Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call

52 minutes ago
Keysight+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) will announce second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ending April 30, 2023 after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Date:

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time:

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Website:

www.investor.keysight.com

The live webcast will be accessible via the Keysight investor relations website under “Upcoming Events” and by selecting "Q2 2023 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” to participate. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product lifecycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight+Newsroom and www.keysight.com.

