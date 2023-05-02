Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced signing a multi-year agreement with Total+Wine+%26amp%3B+More (TWM), the country‘s largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits, beer and related products. Thoughtworks will apply the building blocks of a Modern+Digital+Business to Total Wine & More’s custom enterprise resource planning (ERP) applications on Microsoft Azure. Having grown from one store in 1991 to 249 superstores in 27 states, the need to modernize for scale and innovation is paramount.

In today’s digital era, Total Wine & More recognized the demand for even greater speed to take full advantage of emerging business opportunities and turned to Thoughtworks, a pioneer in agile, to more rapidly implement cutting-edge technology practices and tooling.

“We chose Thoughtworks because we don’t have the luxury of getting this wrong. Our business of wine, spirits and beer is complex. Bringing efficiency into our processes while also building for those complexities is their forte. Like us, they’re thought leaders and pioneers in what they do so the partnership just made sense,” said Tom Kooser, CTO, Total Wine & More.

As facilitators of change, Thoughtworks will bring a collaborative approach to supporting Total Wine & More’s engineering teams to build the best setting for adopting new practices and efficient delivery across the business. By embracing a product-centric delivery model, the engineering team will be able to innovate and iterate to meet the ever changing needs of the business more rapidly.

“Customer expectations, both internal and external, are constantly changing. Companies must quickly and consistently evolve their legacy applications, including those that support the merchandising and supply chain process, for productivity and effectiveness” said Chris+Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America. “We’re excited to be working with Total Wine & More as it breaks new ground in taking a lean, product-centered approach to delivering superior experiences for its customers.”

About %3Cb%3ETotal+Wine+%26amp%3B+More%3C%2Fb%3E

The country‘s largest independent retailer of fine wine, Total Wine & More started in 1991 when brothers David and Robert Trone opened a small store in Delaware. Today, Total Wine & More operates 249 superstores across 27 states and continues to grow. We're passionate about wine, and know many of our customers feel the same way. Our typical store carries more than 8,000 different wines from every wine-producing region in the world as well as 4,500 distilled spirits and 2,500 beers. Total Wine & More strives to provide its customers with what they deserve: best in class service, unparalleled selection, low prices and an outstanding customer experience. Additionally, Total Wine & More is committed to giving back to the local community. In 2022, Total Wine & More contributed over $9 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 14,000+ organizations helping those organizations raise in excess of $65 million to support their good works in the community.

About %3Cb%3EThoughtworks%3C%2Fb%3E

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005365/en/