Grab to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 18, 2023

53 minutes ago
NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB, the “Company” or “Grab”), plans to announce its unaudited first quarter 2023 results before the U.S. market opens on May 18, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2023 results at:

Date and time:8:00 AM U.S Eastern Time on May 18, 2023
8:00 PM Singapore Time on May 18, 2023

A link to the call will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.grab.com prior to the call time. Following the call, a replay of the call, along with the earnings press release and presentation slides, will be available at the same website.

About Grab
Grab is a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, operating across the deliveries, mobility and digital financial services sectors. Serving over 500 cities in eight Southeast Asian countries – Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – Grab enables millions of people everyday to order food or groceries, send packages, hail a ride or taxi, pay for online purchases or access services such as lending and insurance, all through a single app. Grab was founded in 2012 with the mission to drive Southeast Asia forward by creating economic empowerment for everyone, and strives to serve a triple bottom line: to simultaneously deliver financial performance for its shareholders and have a positive social and environmental impact in Southeast Asia.

For more information, visit www.grab.com.

For enquiries, please contact:
Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]


