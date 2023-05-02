Coty steps into the metaverse with Coty Campus

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today unveils a partnership with tech innovator Spatial to create an internal metaverse for its 11,000 global employees. Built with best-in-class 3D technology, the virtual campus will upskill Coty’s global workforce and will empower future innovation for Coty’s broad portfolio of brands.

“Coty is committed to being a leader in digital and continues to push the boundaries of innovation,” says Coty Chief Digital Officer Jean-Denis Mariani. “With Coty Campus, we are proud to leverage Spatial’s Web3 and gaming technology on a groundbreaking scale to create new immersive experiences that will provide the most interactive solutions for collaboration and co-creation. Coty is thrilled to be the first Beauty company to embark on this kind of project."

Using desktop and mobile technology from top 3D social platform Spatial, the Coty Campus integrates tools like text and vocal chat discussions, screen-and-filesharing, and customizable avatars. The Coty Campus will be the first metaverse to gamify global collaboration and engagement through a phygital reward system, based on item collection, location exploration, and quest fulfillment.

“Partnering with Coty to create and launch Coty Campus is a significant industry milestone, reinforcing Spatial's commitment to developing accessible virtual experiences that foster engaging and meaningful connections across web, mobile, and VR. Together, we take pride in pushing the boundaries of technology and crafting new models for scalable gamified experiences for Coty's 11,000 global associates," says Spatial Global Director, Partnerships Gianna Valintina.

The Coty Campus will launch this fall. This innovation is a key development in Coty’s digitalization strategy and follows a wider push from Coty to upskill its associates.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Spatial

Spatial is the leading 3D social and co-experience platform for creatives to build and share interactive online worlds. With the Unity-Powered+Creator+Toolkit, creators can build highly interactive games and experiences that they can instantly publish across web, mobile, and VR in a click. Spatial enables Zero Infrastructure Gaming, where creators can focus on designing their experiences and Spatial takes care of the rest, including multiplayer, custom avatars, and monetization. Once published, players can gather for friendly gaming sessions, meet-ups, virtual exhibitions, music performances, runway shows, lectures, live events, watch parties and more. Spatial was founded in 2016 with the goal of designing beautiful 3D experiences that bring people together.

