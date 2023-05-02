NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that Mindful+Care, the first-ever same-day mental health company focused on providing urgent psychiatric care, has selected NextGen%26reg%3B+Behavioral+Health+Suite to support its short- and long-term goals. Based in West Hempstead, NY, Mindful Care offers urgent mental health care in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and New York. Plans are in motion for nationwide expansion, with the end goal of bridging gaps in care so everyone has access to support when they need it. The mental health provider operates with three key focuses: psychiatry and medication, therapy (individual and group), and addiction recovery.

“Urgent psychiatric care has for too long been a crucial missing element in the U.S. care continuum, but Mindful Care is changing that,” said Tamir Aldad, MD, MBA, chief executive officer at Mindful Care and a practicing psychiatrist. “For someone who is struggling, a six-week wait is unacceptable; it can be a matter of life and death. To carry out our mission, we need a robust healthcare IT solution that offers seamless interoperability and can grow with us as we expand. That’s why we chose NextGen Healthcare to collaborate with us on this journey.”

“Mindful Care’s innovative approach is producing better healthcare outcomes by providing crucial care to patients whenever and wherever they need it,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer and executive vice president at NextGen Healthcare. “Like Mindful Care, we are working to bridge gaps so that providers have critical insights at the point of care as they work to deliver whole-person health. We’re doing this with highly performant solutions that maximize interoperability and integrate seamlessly – taking the friction out of the experience for patients and providers.”

NextGen Healthcare’s integrated solutions facilitate Mindful Care’s ability to offer same-day appointments through online scheduling and NextGen Virtual Visits™. The NextGen Healthcare Behavioral Suite is the industry’s only platform that integrates comprehensive behavioral health, primary care, oral health, and human services in one software solution, granting providers quick, easy access to patient data. Mindful Care will implement the full suite of integrated solutions powered by NextGen® Enterprise.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Mindful Care

Mindful Care is the first ever same-day mental health company focused on providing urgent psychiatric care, group therapy, and individual therapy, all covered by many insurance providers - including Medicare and Medicaid. Powered by innovative technology, Mindful Care patients don’t have to wait weeks to see a qualified mental health provider. The company offers in-person and telehealth options, including for addiction recovery. Mindful Care is based in New York and was founded in 2019. For more information, visit mindful.care.

