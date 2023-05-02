Dynatrace Application Security Achieves Dual FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorizations, Enabling Secure Cloud Transformation for Public Sector Customers

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced its Application+Security+Module has achieved FedRAMP® and StateRAMP authorizations at the Moderate Impact Level. These achievements build on the existing FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorizations for the Dynatrace%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+platform and demonstrate that Dynatrace® Application Security meets the strict security requirements established by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) FedRAMP Program Management Office (PMO) and the StateRAMP PMO. As a result, federal, state, and local government agencies and public educational institutions can use Dynatrace Application Security to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities and protect against attacks continuously, in addition to using the Dynatrace platform for intelligent observability and DevSecOps automation.

As U.S. government agencies continue accelerating their adoption of cloud services, strategies like Cloud+Smart guide them. These strategies require that agencies protect sensitive data and, increasingly, mandate that they use FedRAMP and StateRAMP-authorized solutions to drive secure cloud transformation. With Dynatrace’s authorized platform and application security capabilities, public sector customers can adhere to these mandates and accelerate innovation.

“Achieving FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorization for Dynatrace Application Security, in addition to existing authorizations for the Dynatrace platform, demonstrates our unwavering dedication to empowering public sector agencies to achieve their cloud transformation goals,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “As a result, these agencies can confidently modernize their cloud applications and infrastructure while maintaining high data security and protection against ever-evolving cyber threats.”

Dynatrace Application Security is now available to Dynatrace+for+Government customers. For additional information, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free+15-day+Dynatrace+trial.

