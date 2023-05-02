TORRANCE, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has signed an agreement with Mouser Electronics, the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components.



The new, worldwide agreement will see Mouser stock Navitas GanFast™ and GeneSiC™ wide band-gap (WBG) semiconductor technologies. GaNFast power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial.

“The pressure on designers and system architects to improve application performance while minimizing size and driving down energy use is creating a rapidly growing global demand for efficient and integrated WBG semiconductors,” says David Carroll, Senior VP Worldwide Sales at Navitas. “Mouser’s global reach means this agreement will give electronic design engineers and buyers improved access to the advanced Navitas technologies that are playing a key role in addressing this demand and meeting the needs of a market that is potentially worth $22 billion a year.”

“Mouser is pleased to add this strong industry leader to our line card, and to deliver these innovative power devices to our customers,” said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser’s Vice President of Supplier Management. “Design engineers now have easy access to Navitas’ advanced components, backed by Mouser's unsurpassed customer service and best-in-class logistics. We're looking forward to a very successful partnership.”

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 75 million GaN units have been shipped with excellent quality performance, and the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

