Karooooo Limited (NASDAQ: KARO) (“Karooooo” or “the Company”), that owns 100% of Cartrack Holdings, announced that the Company will release its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on May 8, 2023 shortly after 04:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast: The Company will host a corresponding Zoom webinar on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time (02:00 p.m. South African time; 08:00 p.m. Singaporean time).

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to join the Zoom webinar at: https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fj%2F81229974883

Webinar ID: 812 2997 4883

Telephone:

US (New York) Toll-free: +1 646 558 8656

South Africa Toll-free: +27 87 551 7702

A replay will be available at www.karooooo.com approximately three hours after the conclusion of the live event.

