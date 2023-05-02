NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, today revealed the findings of a commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study evaluating the cost savings and business benefits of deploying the NETSCOUT nGenius® Enterprise Performance Management solution to monitor real-time application performance and end-user experience.

Based on a financial assessment and interviews with decision-makers that had implemented the solution, the Forrester study found that over three years, the nGenius Enterprise Performance Management solution provided a composite organization representative of interviewed customers:

An overall return on investment (ROI) of 234% over three years

Benefits of $6.94 million with a net present value of $4.86 million over three years

More than 80% reduction in person-hours per incident spent on incident management by IT operations teams

A 7.5% increase in revenue productivity for customer-facing agents

Payback period of less than six months

“Organizations rely on mission-critical applications and cannot tolerate costly outages or performance issues,” stated Michael Szabados, Chief Operating Officer at NETSCOUT. “We believe Forrester’s research shows that organizations using nGenius Enterprise Performance Management can achieve high returns on investment by avoiding lengthy downtime and loss of revenue by enabling faster resolution of root causes and more efficient use of internal resources.”

Following interviews with NETSCOUT customers, the Forrester study also found that NETSCOUT offered several additional benefits, such as reduced performance degradation incidents through proactive monitoring and stellar post-sales support.

To review the findings of the study, please visit our website.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2023 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Visibility Without Borders, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005213/en/