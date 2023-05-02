Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on Thursday, May 11, 2023, before market open. Management will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day to review the results and answer questions. Attendance information is provided below.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings conference call are invited to dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839, and reference participant access code 853207 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay will be available promptly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (866) 813-9403 and entering the access code 608202. The replay will be available through June 10, 2023.

In addition to the dial-in options, Bakkt stockholders can participate by going to https%3A%2F%2Fapp.saytechnologies.com%2Fbakkt-2023-q1 to submit questions prior to the earnings call. The platform will open on May 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Verified retail and institutional stockholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until May 10 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Management will address a selection of the questions relating to Bakkt’s business and financial results on the earnings call.

The conference call will be webcast live and archived on the investor relations section of Bakkt’s corporate website under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section, along with any related earnings materials.

About Bakkt

Founded in 2018, Bakkt builds technology that connects commerce. Our vision is to connect the digital economy by offering one platform for cryptocurrency, loyalty, and commerce. We enable our partners and clients to deliver new opportunities to their customers through SaaS and API solutions that unlock crypto and drive loyalty, powering engagement and performance. Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bakkt.com%2F | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fbakkt%2F.

