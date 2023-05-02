Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR), a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of interior and exterior doors, today announced the company’s 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights key achievements and milestones for the year, as well as progress toward the Masonite 2030 “Renewed Responsibility” ESG goals.

Key 2022 accomplishments highlighted in the report include:

Completed water reduction or reuse projects estimated to save 62 million gallons of water annually

Achieved a 34% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions since 2019

Donated more than 1,200 doors to Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida

Announced a €5 million investment in the Circular Innovation Fund, L.P.

Launched an ESG Champion program to engage employees at all levels

Introduced eight hours of paid volunteer time off annually for salaried employees

"Our world continues to rapidly evolve and, through it all, Masonite has remained committed to sustainability and being good corporate stewards in the communities and markets we serve," said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. “I am proud of our accomplishments this past year and look forward to continued steps towards realizing our purpose by developing innovative door solutions and addressing challenges impacting our world.”

To learn more about Masonite’s ESG efforts and progress and to view the complete report, please visit: masonite.com%2Fesg.

ABOUT MASONITE

Masonite International Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors and door systems for the new construction and repair, renovation and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets. Since 1925, Masonite has provided its customers with innovative products and superior service at compelling values. Masonite currently serves more than 6,500 customers globally. Additional information about Masonite can be found at www.masonite.com.

