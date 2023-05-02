Nuvei integrates with Sabre to offer market-leading payments for the travel and hospitality industries

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Global travel technology company is strengthening its payments capabilities to accelerate its partners’ growth

MONTREAL and SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that its market-leading payment platform is fully available on Sabre Corporation’s (“Sabre”) multiple reservation platforms for the travel and hospitality industries.

Sabre is offering Nuvei’s global reach and customizable, modular technology to provide its partners with a superior customer payments experience, wherever they operate. Nuvei’s unrivaled global acquiring reach maximizes card payment approval rates, accelerates revenue growth, and minimizes customers lost due to false declines. Nuvei is also enabling Sabre to offer over 600 alternative payment methods for its partners to integrate into their online checkouts, through a single integration.

Nuvei’s agnostic technology platform gives Sabre and its partners access to the leading payments solutions in every market through a single integration, with unified reporting and data visibility to maximize operational efficiency and enhance control.

Sabre is a leading platform technology provider supplying the travel sector with robust retailing solutions that help its partners operate more efficiently, drive revenue, and offer personalized traveler experiences. Sabre customers include many of the leading brands in the travel and hospitality industries including airlines, hotel chains, and travel agencies.

Sabre Senior Vice President – Product Management Corrie DeCamp commented on the announcement: “As a global technology company, the ability to partner with a premier payments provider that has the broadest possible reach as well as the flexibility and expertise to support our partners in regional markets is critical. Nuvei enables us to provide our partners with an industry-leading checkout experience regardless of their customers’ location, preferred payment method or currency.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO, added: “By offering the most agile payments platform in the market, including an unmatched number of alternative payment methods through a single integration, we’re enabling our customers to connect to their customers no matter how they want to pay. We continue to expand our use cases and penetrate markets with large TAMs, and further demonstrate how we accelerate our customers’ growth.”

This announcement is the latest from Nuvei as it continues to increase its influence revolutionizing payments in the travel sector. Many of the world’s predominant brands in travel, including Virgin Atlantic and Air Transat, have recently announced Nuvei as their preferred payments partner.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 600 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com
For investor relations - NVEI-IR - visit https://investors.nuvei.com

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

ti?nf=ODgyNTAwMSM1NTU1NzYzIzIxMjQ3NTk=
Nuvei.png
Alex Hammond
Nuvei
+447507604174
[email protected]
Investor Relations
Nuvei
[email protected]
Heidi Castle
Sabre
[email protected]

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.