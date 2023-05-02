Noname Security and IBM Collaborate to Deliver Advanced API Security Offerings

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Leading API Security Provider Intends to Bring Increased Protections to IBM API Connect®

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security, a leading provider in API security, today announced its collaboration with IBM (: IBM) to potentially help further protect customers from vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and design flaws. With the new Noname Advanced API Security for IBM, customers will be able to leverage Noname Security’s API security solution, combined with the standing enterprise security capabilities of IBM DataPower, to provide an additional layer of protection for IBM API Connect.

According to Gartner®1, “the explosive growth of APIs is expanding the attack surface of organizations, giving malicious actors new breach and data-exfiltration opportunities.” APIs provide an entry point to cloud resources and data and thereby can open companies up to potential security vulnerabilities, especially when not properly managed or secured. Proactive API security is critical to help protect workloads, data and infrastructure, across the hybrid cloud, from unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cybersecurity threats.

By leveraging Noname Security technology with IBM API Connect and IBM DataPower, customers will be able to experience advanced API management capabilities and automatically discover APIs (both managed and unmanaged), providing insights into API behavior, and support compliance requirements.

“Our enterprise customers require the best security when using APIs across their organization,” said Eileen Lowry, Vice President, IBM Automation - Integration at IBM. “By collaborating with Noname Security, we intend to add an additional layer of security to our solutions and will continue to help protect IBM API Connect customers from potential cyber threats. We intend to bring an innovative provider of intelligent API security solutions to IBM API Connect and IBM DataPower.”

IBM API Connect is a security-rich API management solution that uses an intuitive experience to help consistently create, manage, protect, socialize and monetize APIs, helping power digital transformation on premises and across clouds. IBM API Connect works cohesively with the IBM DataPower enterprise gateway to provide secured access to data and business applications wherever they reside, on-premises and across clouds. With the Noname API Security Platform, enterprise customers will receive cutting-edge API security, including discovery, posture management, runtime protection, and security testing.

“APIs have continued to be a threat for organizations when not properly managed or secured,” said Shay Levi, Co-Founder and CTO at Noname Security. “By collaborating with IBM, we will bring our best-in-class API security solution to IBM customers to further protect them against cyber-attacks. We’re excited to work closely with IBM to help ensure their customers are more robustly protected against growing API security threats.”

This collaboration is intended to enable customers to build additional levels of security in their response with AI-powered posture management, API discovery and behavioral threat detection, including the ability to:

  • Discover APIs in their estate, using data classification and context-aware analysis to create the most accurate and complete inventory.
  • Analyze and assess APIs for misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and alignment to best practices with suggested remediation steps.
  • Detect potentially abnormal API traffic in real-time to identify and block potential malicious activity.

\ 1 Source: Gartner, API Security Maturity Model, November 30, 2022. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

To learn more about how the Noname Security and IBM partnership benefits customers, visit: nonamesecurity.com/ibm.

Supporting Resources

  • Noname Website
  • Follow Noname Security on LinkedIn
  • Noname’s API Security Disconnect Research Report 2022
  • The 2022 API Security Trends Report

About IBM
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to effect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

About Noname Security
Noname Security is the leading provider of complete, proactive API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.

Media Contact
Stephanie Schlegel
Offleash for Noname
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNDYzMSM1NTU0NzUzIzIyMTA5MDM=
Noname-Security.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.