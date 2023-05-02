CareCloud's EHR System Earns High Praise in business.com Review for its Customization Options and User-Friendly Interface

SOMERSET, N.J., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that business.com published a review of CareCloud's electronic health record (EHR) system Charts, providing an in-depth analysis of the platform's features, usability, and overall value for healthcare providers.

The business.com editor awarded CareCloud Charts an 8.9 out of 10, highlighing its user-friendly interface, which is designed to be intuitive and easy to navigate. The system's robust reporting and analytics capabilities enable providers to gain valuable insights into patient care and practice performance. The review also notes that Charts is highly customizable, offering a range of templates and workflows that can be tailored to the specific needs of individual practices and integrates seamlessly with third-party applications to allow for streamlined data exchange and improved interoperability.

"As the healthcare industry has shifted towards electronic health records, most everyone has a system in place, but not all are using them to their fullest capabilities," said Iram Fatima, M.B.B.S., CareCloud’s chief operating officer for electronic health records and digital health. "That's where CareCloud's EHR solution comes in. We created an EHR system that simplifies the process and helps medical practices take full advantage of the benefits of an EHR. Our goal is to empower providers with the tools they need to deliver better patient care and improve practice performance."

Charts is just one of the many healthcare technology solutions offered by the company. CareCloud is committed to providing healthcare providers with technology-enabled solutions that enhance every aspect of a medical practice, including technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM). The tools within CareCloud’s comprehensive suite of solutions are designed to streamline billing processes, increase collections, and improve financial performance. Through its EHR system and other healthcare technology solutions, CareCloud aims to empower medical practices with the tools they need to deliver high-quality patient care while achieving greater efficiency and profitability.

About CareCloud

CareCloud ( CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Asher Dewhurst
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Alexis Feinberg
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]

