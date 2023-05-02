MEDIA ALERT: Join Christian Siriano, Kathy Fang and Lisa Ling for a Small Business Success Month Fireside Chat: How Reinvention Leads to Small Business Success

In celebration of Small Business Success Month, Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU) QuickBooks and Mailchimp are hosting a live, virtual fireside chat with two trailblazers in the fashion and restaurant industries to unpack their journeys to success.

Christian Siriano, designer, activist, and entrepreneur, and Kathy Fang, restaurateur, businesswoman, and television personality, join a fireside chat moderated by Emmy award-winning journalist Lisa Ling in an inspiring conversation for entrepreneurs. Attendees will learn how these entrepreneurs disrupted traditional norms and used unconventional strategies to reach new customers in their highly competitive industries.

In a conversation sponsored by Intuit QuickBooks + Mailchimp, the world's leading small business technology platform, Christian Siriano and Kathy Fang will host a live, virtual fireside chat titled, "How Reinvention Leads to Small Business Success," that will provide personal insights and inspiration for U.S. small business owners.

Attendees can register for free at https://intuit.me/SBSM2023FiresideChat.

The live, virtual fireside chat will feature:

Speakers: Christian Siriano, designer, activist, and entrepreneur, and Kathy Fang, restaurateur, businesswoman, and television personality

Moderator: Lisa Ling, Emmy award-winning journalist

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM PT / 1:00 - 2:00 PM ET

Register for this free, live, virtual event at https://intuit.me/SBSM2023FiresideChat.

WHY:
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 20% of small businesses fail within the first year and only 50% survive past their fifth year in business. QuickBooks + Mailchimp are committed to helping fuel small business success through their products, services, events and resources. 69% of businesses who have used QuickBooks at some point continue to operate beyond their fifth year.

Providing support for entrepreneurs is central to Intuit’s mission of powering prosperity worldwide. Through this ongoing event series — featuring discussions with real business owners, policy makers and business leaders — QuickBooks is providing an opportunity for business owners to tell their unique stories of courage, learn from one another, connect and gain access to the insights and resources they need to thrive.

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible.

